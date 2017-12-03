All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 26 18 6 2 38 95 67 Toronto 28 17 10 1 35 99 84 Montreal 28 13 12 3 29 78 86 Boston 24 12 8 4 28 66 68 Detroit 27 10 12 5 25 74 90 Ottawa 24 9 9 6 24 74 81 Florida 25 10 13 2 22 73 85 Buffalo 27 6 17 4 16 56 94 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Columbus 27 17 9 1 35 79 66 New Jersey 25 15 6 4 34 80 75 Pittsburgh 28 15 10 3 33 83 91 N.Y. Islanders 25 15 8 2 32 94 82 Washington 27 15 11 1 31 80 83 N.Y. Rangers 26 14 10 2 30 87 78 Carolina 24 10 9 5 25 69 75 Philadelphia 26 8 11 7 23 70 81 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Winnipeg 26 16 6 4 36 89 71 St. Louis 27 17 8 2 36 88 72 Nashville 25 15 7 3 33 79 73 Dallas 25 14 10 1 29 74 72 Minnesota 26 13 10 3 29 78 77 Chicago 25 12 9 4 28 79 67 Colorado 24 12 10 2 26 77 75 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Los Angeles 27 16 8 3 35 82 60 Vegas 25 15 9 1 31 87 80 San Jose 25 14 9 2 30 65 57 Vancouver 27 13 10 4 30 75 77 Calgary 25 14 10 1 29 73 76 Anaheim 26 11 11 4 26 70 79 Edmonton 26 10 14 2 22 71 87 Arizona 28 6 18 4 16 66 101

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 5, Carolina 1

Columbus 4, Anaheim 2

Pittsburgh 4, Buffalo 0

Ottawa 6, N.Y. Islanders 5

San Jose 2, Florida 1

Winnipeg 7, Vegas 4

Los Angeles 4, St. Louis 1

New Jersey 2, Colorado 1

Saturday's Games

Boston 3, Philadelphia 0

Minnesota 2, St. Louis 1, OT

Pittsburgh 5, Buffalo 1

Montreal 10, Detroit 1

Washington 4, Columbus 3

Vancouver 2, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 5, San Jose 2

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Jose at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Vancouver, 10 p.m.