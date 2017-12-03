  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/03 10:58
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 20 4 .833
Toronto 14 7 .667
Philadelphia 12 9 .571
New York 11 10 .524
Brooklyn 8 14 .364 11
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 12 10 .545
Miami 11 11 .500 1
Orlando 9 14 .391
Charlotte 8 13 .381
Atlanta 5 17 .227 7
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 16 7 .696
Detroit 14 7 .667 1
Milwaukee 11 9 .550
Indiana 12 11 .522 4
Chicago 3 18 .143 12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 17 4 .810
San Antonio 15 7 .682
New Orleans 11 11 .500
Memphis 7 15 .318 10½
Dallas 6 17 .261 12
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 13 9 .591
Denver 12 9 .571 ½
Minnesota 13 10 .565 ½
Utah 12 11 .522
Oklahoma City 9 12 .429
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 17 6 .739
L.A. Clippers 8 13 .381 8
L.A. Lakers 8 13 .381 8
Phoenix 8 16 .333
Sacramento 7 15 .318

___

Friday's Games

Golden State 133, Orlando 112

Washington 109, Detroit 91

Toronto 120, Indiana 115

Miami 105, Charlotte 100

Oklahoma City 111, Minnesota 107

Sacramento 107, Chicago 106

San Antonio 95, Memphis 79

Utah 114, New Orleans 108

Saturday's Games

Boston 116, Phoenix 111

Dallas 108, L.A. Clippers 82

Atlanta 114, Brooklyn 102

Cleveland 116, Memphis 111

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Orlando at New York, 3:30 p.m.

Golden State at Miami, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Denver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Utah, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Phoenix at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Washington at Portland, 10 p.m.