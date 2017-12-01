  1. Home
‘Taiwanize your life:' Introducing the Taiwan Emoji Project

Chattin' about Taiwan? Use these Taiwan emojis 

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/03 10:34

Colorful set of Taiwan emojis now available. (Photo: Taiwan Emoji Project)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Penguin Shiba, part of the Taiwan Emoji team, designed a set of 24 Taiwan-specific emojis and they are now available for download, reports INSIDE.

The Taiwan emojis can be used on Plurk and Facebook and will be available for Twitter after the next phase of development. 


Tricolor bag (Photo: Taiwan Emoji Project)

The Taiwan Emoji team, believes that emojis are the world's first universal language and that so far Taiwan is not yet well represented in the conversation.


(Photo: Taiwan Emoji Project)

Download the emojis from their website for free here.


Minced Pork Rice (Photo: Taiwan Emoji Project)

Their promotional video, for instance, shows a variety of emojis used to describe Japan in conversation, yet until now, there was nothing to use when talking about Taiwan:

The Taiwan Emoji team is based in Taiwan. The team's two designers attended the Parson's School of Design in New York.


Spring Couplet (Photo: Taiwan Emoji Project)

In addition to making the emoji compatible with several social media platforms, Taiwan Emoji is working to partner with Unicode.


Bubble Tea (Photo: Taiwan Emoji Project)

 

 
