4 dead, 5 missing after boat capsizes in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea's coast guard says at least four people are dead and five missing after a fishing boat collided with a refueling vessel and capsized.

An official from the Korea Coast Guard says 22 people were aboard the fishing boat that capsized Sunday. Six among the 13 rescued are in critical condition following the collision in waters off the port city of Incheon.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity, citing office rules.

South Korea's presidential office says President Moon Jae-in ordered authorities to deploy as many helicopters and other aircraft as possible to search for the missing.