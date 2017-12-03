Irving helps Celtics knock off Suns 116-111

BOSTON (AP) — Kyrie Irving had a key 3-pointer and a driving basket in the closing two minutes, helping the Boston Celtics beat the Phoenix Suns 116-111 on Saturday.

Irving finished with 19 points, leading a balanced attack for Boston. Jaylen Brown and Marcus Morris each scored 17 points, Jayson Tatum had 15 and Al Horford added 14 points and 11 assists.

Devin Booker scored a season-high 38 points for Phoenix in his first game at TD Garden since he put up 70 against the Celtics on March 24. T.J. Warren had 19 points, and Tyson Chandler finished with 14 points and 18 rebounds.

Phoenix cut a 17-point deficit to 105-103 on Chandler's dunk late in the game. But Irving responded with a 3 from the right wing on the next possession, and his spinning shot off the backboard made it 112-106 with 29 seconds left.

MAVERICKS 108, CLIPPERS 82

DALLAS (AP) — J.J. Barea had 21 points and 10 assists, and the Mavericks beat the Clippers for coach Rick Carlisle's 700th career win.

Dallas made 16 of 35 3-point attempts and had five players score in double figures. Dirk Nowitzki went 5 for 5 from the long range on his way to 16 points, and reserve Devin Harris finished with 15 points.

Carlisle became the 18th coach in NBA history with at least 700 wins.

DeAndre Jordan had 14 points and 17 rebounds for the Clippers (8-13), who have dropped two in a row after winning three straight. Lou Williams scored 18 points.

HAWKS 114, NETS 102

NEW YORK (AP) — Dennis Schroder scored 24 points and reserve Luke Babbitt had 20, leading the short-handed Hawks to the victory.

Atlanta had five players score in double figures in its third road win of the season. DeAndre Bembry had 12 points, and Isaiah Taylor and Taurean Prince each had 11.

The Hawks played without starting center Dewayne Dedmon and rookie John Collins due to injuries. Dedmon hurt his left leg Wednesday night and is expected to miss three to six weeks. Collins, the 19th pick in the June draft, injured his left shoulder Thursday night and will be out for two to three weeks.

Spencer Dinwiddie had 15 points for Brooklyn, which has lost five of seven.