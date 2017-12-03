Hoffman builds 5-shot lead as Woods fades in Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Charley Hoffman handled the blustery conditions with a 2-under 70 for a five-shot lead in the Hero World Challenge as Tiger Woods fell 10 shots behind.

The wind was the strongest it has been all week at Albany Golf Club, and it took the air out of hopes that Woods' return to competition would find him in the mix at his holiday tournament. Instead, Woods shot 40 on the front nine, didn't make a birdie until the 14th hole and wound up with a 75.

Hoffman overcame a double bogey from a wild tee shot on No. 10 by closing with three birdies over his last five holes. His 70 matched the best round of the day, and only three other players broke par.

Hoffman was at 14-under 202.