Mikaela Shiffrin races to first World Cup downhill victory

By  Associated Press
2017/12/03 07:00

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — U.S. slalom star Mikaela Shiffrin raced to her first World Cup downhill victory Saturday at Lake Louise.

Racing in her fourth career downhill, the 22-year-old Olympic and world slalom champion finished in 1 minute, 27.55 seconds to edge Germany's Viktoria Rebensberg by 0.13 seconds. Switzerland's Michelle Gisin was third in 1:27.72.

Shiffrin was third Friday in the opening downhill. The defending World Cup overall champion won a slalom last week in Vermont.

American Lindsey Vonn was 12th a day after crashing in the downhill opener.

A power outage closed the resort for public skiing because the lifts could not operate. The racers were towed behind a snow cat up the mountain to the start hut. The race was delayed 1 hour, 15 minutes.

A super-G is scheduled for Sunday.