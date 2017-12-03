Argentina chasing new lead in search for missing submarine

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — An unmanned Russian submersible is examining a blurry image that shows an object about the same size as an Argentine submarine that went missing on Nov. 15 with 44 crew members aboard.

The image was given "priority" for review on Saturday because it shows an object about 60 meters long located at 477 meters (1,565 feet) below sea level.

The ARA San Juan is 66 meters long, but Argentina's navy spokesman Enrique Balbi cautioned that the image generated by sonar is "unclear" and visual contact is necessary.

If the image does not reveal any new clues, Balbi said the search will focus on other signals of interest detected in parts of the South Atlantic where the vessel was last heard from.