Bruins hand Flyers 10th straight loss with 3-0 win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tuukka Rask made 28 saves to help the Boston Bruins beat Philadelphia 3-0 on Saturday, sending the Flyers to a club record-tying 10th straight loss.

Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak each had a goal and an assist for the Bruins, who have won six of seven. Ryan Spooner also scored.

Philadelphia was shut out for the third time during its slide and sixth time this season. It's the first 10-game losing streak for the franchise since Feb. 6-23, 2008.

Wayne Simmonds tried to get the Flyers going by winning a first-period fight with Kevan Miller, but it didn't work.

The Bruins jumped in front on Spooner's first goal of the season 14:30 into the game, and then added two more in the second.

