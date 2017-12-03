All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 25 17 6 2 36 90 65 9-2-1 8-4-1 5-2-0 Columbus 26 17 8 1 35 76 62 10-4-0 7-4-1 5-2-0 Toronto 27 17 9 1 35 98 82 8-5-0 9-4-1 5-1-1 New Jersey 25 15 6 4 34 80 75 6-4-2 9-2-2 1-1-0 N.Y. Islanders 25 15 8 2 32 94 82 8-1-2 7-7-0 4-3-0 Pittsburgh 27 14 10 3 31 78 90 8-2-1 6-8-2 3-1-0 N.Y. Rangers 26 14 10 2 30 87 78 11-5-2 3-5-0 3-3-2 Washington 26 14 11 1 29 76 80 8-5-0 6-6-1 3-2-0 Boston 24 12 8 4 28 66 68 7-4-2 5-4-2 1-1-2 Montreal 27 12 12 3 27 68 85 7-5-2 5-7-1 7-1-1 Carolina 24 10 9 5 25 69 75 5-4-3 5-5-2 2-3-2 Detroit 26 10 11 5 25 73 80 4-5-4 6-6-1 3-6-0 Ottawa 24 9 9 6 24 74 81 4-5-5 5-4-1 2-2-1 Philadelphia 26 8 11 7 23 70 81 4-6-4 4-5-3 1-0-3 Florida 25 10 13 2 22 73 85 5-5-2 5-8-0 3-3-1 Buffalo 26 6 16 4 16 55 89 3-9-1 3-7-3 2-4-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Winnipeg 26 16 6 4 36 89 71 9-2-1 7-4-3 5-1-1 St. Louis 26 17 8 1 35 87 70 9-5-0 8-3-1 4-1-0 Los Angeles 27 16 8 3 35 82 60 7-5-2 9-3-1 3-3-2 Nashville 25 15 7 3 33 79 73 9-2-1 6-5-2 7-1-1 Vegas 25 15 9 1 31 87 80 9-2-0 6-7-1 7-1-0 San Jose 24 14 8 2 30 63 52 7-6-1 7-2-1 4-1-2 Calgary 25 14 10 1 29 73 76 7-6-0 7-4-1 4-2-0 Dallas 25 14 10 1 29 74 72 9-2-0 5-8-1 2-6-0 Chicago 25 12 9 4 28 79 67 6-4-2 6-5-2 2-5-1 Vancouver 26 12 10 4 28 73 76 3-5-3 9-5-1 3-4-0 Minnesota 25 12 10 3 27 76 76 7-3-2 5-7-1 3-5-0 Colorado 24 12 10 2 26 77 75 8-3-1 4-7-1 4-4-1 Anaheim 26 11 11 4 26 70 79 6-7-2 5-4-2 3-2-3 Edmonton 26 10 14 2 22 71 87 5-8-0 5-6-2 3-1-0 Arizona 28 6 18 4 16 66 101 2-8-1 4-10-3 1-5-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 5, Carolina 1

Columbus 4, Anaheim 2

Pittsburgh 4, Buffalo 0

Ottawa 6, N.Y. Islanders 5

San Jose 2, Florida 1

Winnipeg 7, Vegas 4

Los Angeles 4, St. Louis 1

New Jersey 2, Colorado 1

Saturday's Games

Boston 3, Philadelphia 0

St. Louis at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Jose at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Vancouver, 10 p.m.