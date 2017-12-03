|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|20
|4
|.833
|—
|Toronto
|14
|7
|.667
|4½
|Philadelphia
|12
|9
|.571
|6½
|New York
|11
|10
|.524
|7½
|Brooklyn
|8
|13
|.381
|10½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|12
|10
|.545
|—
|Miami
|11
|11
|.500
|1
|Orlando
|9
|14
|.391
|3½
|Charlotte
|8
|13
|.381
|3½
|Atlanta
|4
|17
|.190
|7½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|15
|7
|.682
|—
|Detroit
|14
|7
|.667
|½
|Milwaukee
|11
|9
|.550
|3
|Indiana
|12
|11
|.522
|3½
|Chicago
|3
|18
|.143
|11½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|17
|4
|.810
|—
|San Antonio
|15
|7
|.682
|2½
|New Orleans
|11
|11
|.500
|6½
|Memphis
|7
|14
|.333
|10
|Dallas
|5
|17
|.227
|12½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Portland
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Denver
|12
|9
|.571
|½
|Minnesota
|13
|10
|.565
|½
|Utah
|12
|11
|.522
|1½
|Oklahoma City
|9
|12
|.429
|3½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|8
|12
|.400
|7½
|L.A. Lakers
|8
|13
|.381
|8
|Phoenix
|8
|16
|.333
|9½
|Sacramento
|7
|15
|.318
|9½
___
|Friday's Games
Golden State 133, Orlando 112
Washington 109, Detroit 91
Toronto 120, Indiana 115
Miami 105, Charlotte 100
Oklahoma City 111, Minnesota 107
Sacramento 107, Chicago 106
San Antonio 95, Memphis 79
Utah 114, New Orleans 108
|Saturday's Games
Boston 116, Phoenix 111
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Orlando at New York, 3:30 p.m.
Golden State at Miami, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Golden State at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Denver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Detroit at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Utah, 9 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Phoenix at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Washington at Portland, 10 p.m.