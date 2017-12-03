Stoke beats Swansea 2-1 in EPL

STOKE, England (AP) — Stoke earned a little relief by beating fellow struggler Swansea 2-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Stoke's second win in eight matches moved it up to 13th.

Swansea fell to the bottom of the league. It has taken only a point from its last seven matches.

Surprisingly, Swansea made a perfect start. Wilfried Bony met Martin Olsson's cross to fire a brilliant volley beyond Jack Butland in the third minute.

It was Swansea's first goal after four games without one, and Bony's first goal since October last year when he struck two against Swansea when playing for Stoke.

Stoke didn't equalize until late in the first half. Joe Allen stole the ball from Leroy Fer and set up Xherdan Shaqiri to tuck away.

Four minutes later, Stoke was ahead. Peter Crouch won a header on the edge of the box and Mame Diouf volleyed it in.