Promoted Strasbourg upsets PSG 2-1 in French league

PARIS (AP) — Promoted Strasbourg caused a major upset by inflicting on Paris Saint-Germain its first loss in all competitions by 2-1 in the French league on Saturday.

In freezing temperatures at La Meinau Stadium in northeastern France, Strasbourg applied an intense and physical press that prevented PSG from creating chances.

The deadlock was broken on a set-piece. PSG's defense was caught cold in the 13th minute when Nuno Da Costa beat the offside trap and found himself alone in front of goalkeeper Alphonse Areola to head home a free kick from Dimitri Lienard.

PSG leveled thanks to Kylian Mbappe before the interval, but was made to pay for its slack defending with 25 minutes left when Stephane Bahoken snatched the winner.