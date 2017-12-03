Late Griezmann goal puts Atletico closer to leader Barcelona

MADRID (AP) — Antoine Griezmann scored an 88th-minute winner as Atletico Madrid defeated Real Sociedad 2-1 on Saturday to move closer to leader Barcelona in the Spanish league.

Atletico got within six points of the Catalan club, which earlier was held to a 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo at Camp Nou.

Diego Simeone's Atletico is now only one point behind second-place Valencia, which plays at Getafe on Sunday.

Griezmann scored Atletico's much-needed winner by tapping the ball into the net after Saul Niguez's header went across the goalmouth toward the far post, where the France striker awaited to score his fourth goal in his last three games with Atletico.

It was the fourth straight win for Atletico, which dominated from the start at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

But it was Sociedad which got on the board first with a penalty kick converted by striker Willian Jose near the half-hour mark.

Atletico kept pressing and missed several opportunities, including one-on-one situations. Sociedad goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli had to make some key saves to keep the hosts from scoring.

Atletico finally equalized in the 63rd when left back Filipe Luis cleared a defender inside the area and fired a shot into the far corner.

The match opened up and Real Sociedad threatened on counterattacks, but Atletico's perseverance paid off when Griezmann capitalized on his chance near the end.

Real Sociedad, winless in three games, was coming off a humiliating elimination against third-division club Lleida in the Round of 32 of the Copa del Rey after squandering a two-goal lead at home.

The Basque Country club remains seventh in the 20-team league standings with 19 points from 14 matches.

BARCELONA SETBACK

Barcelona stumbled for the second consecutive week, losing points at home for the first time after 18 straight league victories at Camp Nou in a streak dating back to a draw against Real Madrid almost a year ago.

Barcelona had won 11 of its 13 league matches entering the weekend. Its other setbacks were draws at Atletico Madrid and at Valencia last week.

"We didn't get off to a good start and let two points escape," Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said. "We have to keep working and move on."

Eighth-place Celta, which had lost only two of its last five games against Barcelona, opened the scoring with Iago Aspas' close-range shot 20 minutes into the match.

Lionel Messi equalized two minutes later from inside the area after an assist by Paulinho, taking his league-leading tally to 13 goals.

Luis Suarez put Barcelona ahead after a low cross by Jordi Alba in the 61st, becoming Barcelona's 10th all-time top scorer with 127 goals in 165 games.

Celta evened the match less than 10 minutes later with a goal by Maxi Gomez from inside the area after being set up by Aspas in a breakaway which saw Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti hurt a right leg muscle.

Umtiti was substituted and the club later said he could be out for two months.

Barcelona captain Andre Iniesta also had to be substituted because of an apparent injury early in the second half.

