Tarjei Boe ends 4-year wait for biathlon World Cup win

OSTERSUND, Sweden (AP) — Tarjei Boe ended a wait of more than four years for a biathlon World Cup win when he claimed a 10-kilometer sprint on Saturday.

The Norwegian won by just 0.7 seconds from reigning World Cup champion Martin Fourcade of France.

In third place was Erik Lesser of Germany, three seconds behind Fourcade.

The men on the podium had one shooting penalty each.

Boe last won a World Cup, not counting relays, in February 2013 in a 10K sprint in Norway.

Fourcade takes the lead of the overall World Cup standings with 102 points, 12 more than Norwegian Johannes Thingnes Boe, who won the individual race on Thursday but finished only 11th on Saturday.