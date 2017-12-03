Spurs grind out 1-1 draw at Watford after Sanchez red card

WATFORD, England (AP) — Davinson Sanchez's 52nd-minute red card forced Tottenham to fight for a 1-1 draw at Watford on Saturday, toughening its battle to climb back into the Premier League's top four.

Both teams had already scored when the Colombia defender was sent off for clattering Watford forward Richarlison with a forearm to the face, leaving Spurs with nearly all of the second half to hold out at Vicarage Road.

Christian Kabasele headed Watford into the lead in the 13th minute, and Son Heung-min's tap-in dragged Tottenham level in the 25th.

Tottenham survived a late penalty claim against Eric Dier, with Watford adamant the England international had handled Richarlison's cross. The visitors were fortunate earlier to see Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure's long-range shot cannon back off the post and to safety.

Tottenham has won just once in its last five matches in all competitions — four of them coming in the league — and has still not won away since the 4-0 Premier League win at Huddersfield on Sept. 30.