  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--English Summaries

By  Associated Press
2017/12/03 01:51
BC-SOC--English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Chelsea 3, Newcastle 1

Chelsea: Eden Hazard (21, 74, pen.), Alvaro Morata (33).

Newcastle: Dwight Gayle (12).

Halftime: 2-1.

Leicester 1, Burnley 0

Leicester: Demarai Gray (6).

Halftime: 1-0.

Watford 1, Tottenham 1

Watford: Christian Kabasele (13).

Tottenham: Son Heung Min (25).

Halftime: 1-1.

Brighton 1, Liverpool 5

Brighton: Glenn Murray (51, pen.).

Liverpool: Emre Can (30), Roberto Firmino (32, 48), Philippe Coutinho (87), Lewis Dunk (89, og.).

Halftime: 0-2.

Stoke 2, Swansea 1

Stoke: Xherdan Shaqiri (36), Mame Diouf (40).

Swansea: Wilfried Bony (3).

Halftime: 2-1.

Everton 2, Huddersfield 0

Everton: Gylfi Sigurdsson (47), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (73).

Halftime: 0-0.

West Brom 0, Crystal Palace 0

Halftime: 0-0.

England Championship
Preston 1, QPR 0

Preston: Jordan Hugill (88).

Halftime: 0-0.

Sheffield Wednesday 2, Hull 2

Sheffield Wednesday: Gary Hooper (70, 85).

Hull: Fraizer Campbell (21), Michael Dawson (90).

Halftime: 0-1.

Derby 1, Burton Albion 0

Derby: Johnny Russell (81).

Halftime: 0-0.

Sunderland 1, Reading 3

Sunderland: Lewis Grabban (77, pen.).

Reading: Dave Edwards (53), Modou Barrow (69, 71).

Halftime: 0-0.

Bolton 3, Barnsley 1

Bolton: Gary Madine (20, 39, pen.), Mark Little (69).

Barnsley: Tom Bradshaw (22, pen.).

Halftime: 2-1.

Millwall 3, Sheffield United 1

Millwall: Lee Gregory (14), Mahlon Romeo (66), Jake Cooper (87).

Sheffield United: David Brooks (41).

Halftime: 1-1.

Brentford 3, Fulham 1

Brentford: Sergi Canos (33), Romaine Sawyers (49), Ollie Watkins (85).

Fulham: Neeskens Kebano (25).

Halftime: 1-1.

Ipswich 4, Nottingham Forest 2

Ipswich: Callum Connolly (7), Dominic Iorfa (37), Martyn Waghorn (53), Bersant Celina (67).

Nottingham Forest: Kieran Dowell (29), Tyler Walker (43).

Halftime: 2-2.

England League One
Bristol Rovers 2, Rotherham 1

Bristol Rovers: Ellis Harrison (64), Liam Sercombe (75).

Rotherham: Ryan Williams (56).

Halftime: 0-0.

Southend 2, Oldham 0

Southend: Jason Demetriou (17, pen.), Josh Wright (54).

Halftime: 1-0.