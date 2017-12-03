BC-SOC--English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
|Chelsea 3, Newcastle 1
Chelsea: Eden Hazard (21, 74, pen.), Alvaro Morata (33).
Newcastle: Dwight Gayle (12).
Halftime: 2-1.
|Leicester 1, Burnley 0
Leicester: Demarai Gray (6).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Watford 1, Tottenham 1
Watford: Christian Kabasele (13).
Tottenham: Son Heung Min (25).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Brighton 1, Liverpool 5
Brighton: Glenn Murray (51, pen.).
Liverpool: Emre Can (30), Roberto Firmino (32, 48), Philippe Coutinho (87), Lewis Dunk (89, og.).
Halftime: 0-2.
|Stoke 2, Swansea 1
Stoke: Xherdan Shaqiri (36), Mame Diouf (40).
Swansea: Wilfried Bony (3).
Halftime: 2-1.
|Everton 2, Huddersfield 0
Everton: Gylfi Sigurdsson (47), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (73).
Halftime: 0-0.
|West Brom 0, Crystal Palace 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Preston 1, QPR 0
Preston: Jordan Hugill (88).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Sheffield Wednesday 2, Hull 2
Sheffield Wednesday: Gary Hooper (70, 85).
Hull: Fraizer Campbell (21), Michael Dawson (90).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Derby 1, Burton Albion 0
Derby: Johnny Russell (81).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Sunderland 1, Reading 3
Sunderland: Lewis Grabban (77, pen.).
Reading: Dave Edwards (53), Modou Barrow (69, 71).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Bolton 3, Barnsley 1
Bolton: Gary Madine (20, 39, pen.), Mark Little (69).
Barnsley: Tom Bradshaw (22, pen.).
Halftime: 2-1.
|Millwall 3, Sheffield United 1
Millwall: Lee Gregory (14), Mahlon Romeo (66), Jake Cooper (87).
Sheffield United: David Brooks (41).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Brentford 3, Fulham 1
Brentford: Sergi Canos (33), Romaine Sawyers (49), Ollie Watkins (85).
Fulham: Neeskens Kebano (25).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Ipswich 4, Nottingham Forest 2
Ipswich: Callum Connolly (7), Dominic Iorfa (37), Martyn Waghorn (53), Bersant Celina (67).
Nottingham Forest: Kieran Dowell (29), Tyler Walker (43).
Halftime: 2-2.
|Bristol Rovers 2, Rotherham 1
Bristol Rovers: Ellis Harrison (64), Liam Sercombe (75).
Rotherham: Ryan Williams (56).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Southend 2, Oldham 0
Southend: Jason Demetriou (17, pen.), Josh Wright (54).
Halftime: 1-0.