Klaebo continues winning start to cross-country ski season

LILLEHAMMER, Norway (AP) — Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo made it four wins from four races to start the cross-country skiing World Cup season on Saturday.

The Norwegian won the classic sprint, beating Sergei Ustyugov of Russia by 0.83 seconds.

Another Russian, Alexander Bolshunov, was third, 1.29 seconds off Klaebo.

Russia's success came despite competing with a depleted team after six athletes were suspended on Thursday in relation to alleged doping at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Norway's Maiken Caspersen Falla won the women's sprint by 2.07 seconds from Finn Krista Parmakoski.

U.S. skier Sadie Bjornsen took back-to-back sprint podiums with third place, five seconds off Falla.