US Rep. McGovern joins human rights trip to El Salvador

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is in El Salvador hoping to highlight human rights issues and strengthen U.S. ties with the country.

The Worcester Democrat says he'll review efforts to prosecute those responsible for the El Mozote massacre, one of Latin America's bloodiest.

More than 1,000 people were killed in December 1981 in and around the hamlet of El Mozote. Hundreds more were displaced. Soldiers entered the area looking for guerrillas but killed civilians instead.

McGovern says while El Salvador has made progress in strengthening its judicial system, "pursuing justice in the El Mozote case is a critical opportunity to make a clear break with the culture of impunity that has plagued the country for so long."

McGovern left Friday and is expected to be in the country through Monday.