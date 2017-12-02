  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/12/02 23:14
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 14 13 1 0 44 9 40
Man United 14 10 2 2 32 8 32
Chelsea 15 10 2 3 28 12 32
Arsenal 14 9 1 4 28 16 28
Liverpool 14 7 5 2 28 18 26
Burnley 14 7 4 3 14 11 25
Tottenham 14 7 3 4 22 12 24
Watford 14 6 3 5 24 25 21
Leicester 14 4 5 5 19 20 17
Brighton 14 4 5 5 13 14 17
Southampton 14 4 4 6 14 17 16
Newcastle 15 4 3 8 14 22 15
Everton 14 4 3 7 17 28 15
Huddersfield 14 4 3 7 9 24 15
Bournemouth 14 4 2 8 12 16 14
Stoke 14 3 4 7 16 29 13
West Brom 14 2 6 6 12 21 12
West Ham 14 2 4 8 12 30 10
Swansea 14 2 3 9 7 16 9
Crystal Palace 14 2 3 9 8 25 9
Tuesday, Nov. 28

Brighton 0, Crystal Palace 0

Leicester 2, Tottenham 1

Watford 2, Man United 4

West Brom 2, Newcastle 2

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Chelsea 1, Swansea 0

Bournemouth 1, Burnley 2

Arsenal 5, Huddersfield 0

Man City 2, Southampton 1

Stoke 0, Liverpool 3

Everton 4, West Ham 0

Saturday, Dec. 2

Chelsea 3, Newcastle 1

Leicester vs. Burnley 1500 GMT

Watford vs. Tottenham 1500 GMT

Brighton vs. Liverpool 1500 GMT

Stoke vs. Swansea 1500 GMT

Everton vs. Huddersfield 1500 GMT

West Brom vs. Crystal Palace 1500 GMT

Arsenal vs. Man United 1730 GMT

Sunday, Dec. 3

Bournemouth vs. Southampton 1330 GMT

Man City vs. West Ham 1600 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wolverhampton 19 14 2 3 40 17 44
Cardiff 20 13 4 3 30 14 43
Sheffield United 19 12 1 6 32 21 37
Aston Villa 20 10 6 4 29 18 36
Bristol City 19 9 7 3 30 20 34
Derby 19 9 5 5 29 21 32
Leeds 20 9 3 8 30 25 30
Middlesbrough 19 8 5 6 24 18 29
Ipswich 19 9 2 8 31 28 29
Nottingham Forest 19 9 0 10 26 29 27
Sheffield Wednesday 19 6 8 5 23 21 26
Fulham 19 6 8 5 25 24 26
Preston 19 6 8 5 22 21 26
Brentford 19 5 9 5 28 26 24
Norwich 20 6 6 8 18 26 24
Reading 19 6 5 8 23 23 23
QPR 19 5 7 7 22 28 22
Barnsley 19 5 5 9 23 28 20
Millwall 19 4 7 8 19 20 19
Hull 19 4 6 9 32 35 18
Birmingham 19 4 4 11 10 28 16
Sunderland 19 2 8 9 25 35 14
Burton Albion 19 3 5 11 12 37 14
Bolton 19 2 7 10 16 36 13
Tuesday, Nov. 28

Derby 0, Ipswich 1

Reading 3, Barnsley 0

Friday, Dec. 1

Cardiff 3, Norwich 1

Leeds 1, Aston Villa 1

Saturday, Dec. 2

Preston vs. QPR 1500 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Hull 1500 GMT

Derby vs. Burton Albion 1500 GMT

Sunderland vs. Reading 1500 GMT

Bolton vs. Barnsley 1500 GMT

Millwall vs. Sheffield United 1500 GMT

Brentford vs. Fulham 1500 GMT

Ipswich vs. Nottingham Forest 1500 GMT

Bristol City vs. Middlesbrough 1730 GMT

Monday, Dec. 4

Birmingham vs. Wolverhampton 1945 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wigan 19 13 3 3 36 12 42
Shrewsbury 19 12 4 3 26 13 40
Scunthorpe 20 11 5 4 26 14 38
Blackburn 19 11 4 4 34 17 37
Bradford 20 11 3 6 29 22 36
Charlton 19 10 5 4 29 23 35
Peterborough 20 8 5 7 31 29 29
Portsmouth 20 9 2 9 25 24 29
Oxford United 20 7 6 7 34 27 27
Fleetwood Town 20 7 6 7 29 30 27
Blackpool 20 7 6 7 26 27 27
Rotherham 19 8 2 9 32 28 26
Walsall 19 6 7 6 27 28 25
Southend 19 6 7 6 22 29 25
Milton Keynes Dons 20 6 6 8 22 29 24
Doncaster 20 6 5 9 21 25 23
Oldham 19 6 5 8 30 36 23
Bristol Rovers 19 7 0 12 27 35 21
Rochdale 19 4 8 7 20 24 20
AFC Wimbledon 20 5 5 10 15 22 20
Gillingham 20 4 8 8 15 22 20
Northampton 20 5 4 11 15 32 19
Bury 20 4 5 11 19 28 17
Plymouth 20 4 5 11 15 29 17
Tuesday, Nov. 28

Blackpool 2, Blackburn 4

Charlton 2, Peterborough 2

Saturday, Dec. 2

Bristol Rovers vs. Rotherham 1500 GMT

Southend vs. Oldham 1500 GMT

Saturday, Dec. 9

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Shrewsbury 1500 GMT

Oldham vs. Northampton 1500 GMT

Bradford vs. Rochdale 1500 GMT

Blackpool vs. Rotherham 1500 GMT

Walsall vs. Scunthorpe 1500 GMT

Plymouth vs. Gillingham 1500 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Southend 1500 GMT

Charlton vs. Portsmouth 1500 GMT

Oxford United vs. Doncaster 1500 GMT

Bury vs. AFC Wimbledon 1500 GMT

Wigan vs. Fleetwood Town 1500 GMT

Peterborough vs. Blackburn 1500 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Luton Town 20 12 5 3 48 18 41
Notts County 20 12 5 3 35 20 41
Accrington Stanley 20 11 4 5 32 22 37
Exeter 20 11 3 6 28 22 36
Wycombe 20 9 6 5 38 29 33
Coventry 20 9 5 6 21 12 32
Mansfield Town 20 8 8 4 30 23 32
Swindon 20 10 2 8 30 25 32
Newport County 20 8 6 6 27 22 30
Lincoln City 20 8 6 6 24 19 30
Colchester 20 8 5 7 26 23 29
Grimsby Town 20 8 5 7 24 26 29
Cambridge United 20 8 5 7 17 23 29
Carlisle 20 7 6 7 28 27 27
Stevenage 20 7 5 8 26 31 26
Cheltenham 20 6 6 8 27 29 24
Crawley Town 20 5 6 9 17 23 21
Yeovil 20 5 5 10 27 38 20
Crewe 20 6 2 12 21 34 20
Forest Green 20 5 5 10 23 39 20
Morecambe 20 4 7 9 15 25 19
Port Vale 20 5 3 12 19 31 18
Barnet 20 4 5 11 21 29 17
Chesterfield 20 4 5 11 23 37 17
Saturday, Dec. 9

Crawley Town vs. Mansfield Town 1500 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Swindon 1500 GMT

Luton Town vs. Notts County 1500 GMT

Newport County vs. Carlisle 1500 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Crewe 1500 GMT

Yeovil vs. Lincoln City 1500 GMT

Morecambe vs. Coventry 1500 GMT

Colchester vs. Exeter 1500 GMT

Chesterfield vs. Barnet 1500 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Forest Green 1500 GMT

Stevenage vs. Wycombe 1500 GMT

Port Vale vs. Cambridge United 1500 GMT

Friday, Dec. 15

Swindon vs. Colchester 1945 GMT