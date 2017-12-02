Testimony at US trial tests relations with Turkey

NEW YORK (AP) — A criminal trial that has chilled relations between the U.S. and Turkey has been playing out in a New York courtroom with testimony by an international gold trader who claimed to have paid millions of dollars in bribes to government and banking officials in Turkey.

Some of the testimony by the Turkish-Iranian businessman, Reza Zarrab, has even implicated Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a scheme to help Iran evade U.S. sanctions.

Erdogan's ministers say the trial is based on fabricated evidence. They've called Zarrab a "hostage."

A contingent of Turkish reporters has descended on the New York courthouse to track every minute of the trial.