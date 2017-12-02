High-rise fire in Germany's capital leaves 18 injured

BERLIN (AP) — The Berlin fire department says a fire at a high-rise building has left 18 people injured, three of them severely.

The fire department tweeted that about 150 firefighters rescued around 20 tenants from the building and were working to extinguish the blaze. Firefighters don't believe anyone else is left in the building.

But authorities said the high-rise in the Biesdorf district of the German capital was left inhabitable and they were looking for emergency shelters to put people overnight.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.