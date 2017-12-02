Leader Barcelona loses points at home against Celta Vigo

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona stumbled to a 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo on Saturday, giving its nearest challengers a chance to move closer to the top of the Spanish league.

Barcelona now has a five-point lead over second-place Valencia, which plays at mid-table Getafe on Sunday.

Third-place Atletico Madrid and fourth-place Real Madrid are nine points behind the Catalan club ahead of their games later on Saturday. Atletico hosts Real Sociedad and Real Madrid plays at Athletic Bilbao.

Barcelona had won 11 of its 13 league matches entering the weekend. Its other setbacks in the league this season were draws at Atletico Madrid and at Valencia.

Celta Vigo, eighth in the standings with 18 points, opened the scoring with Iago Aspas' close-range shot in the 20th minute. Lionel Messi equalized just two minutes later from inside the area after an assist by Paulinho.

Luis Suarez put Barcelona ahead after a cross by Jordi Alba in the 61st, but Celta evened the match less than 10 minutes later with a goal by Maxi Gomez from inside the area after being set up by Aspas in a breakaway.

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique nearly got the winner in the 74th, but his close-range shot hit the post.

___

More AP Spanish soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/LaLiga

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni