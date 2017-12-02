WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

Arsenal hosts Manchester United in the headline match of the third round of Premier League games in a week. Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool are also in action as the chasing pack in the title race looks to make up ground on Manchester City, which plays Sunday. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2000 GMT, photos. With separates on Saturday's 8 EPL games.

RGL--WORLD CUP FINAL

BRISBANE, Australia — Australia retained the Rugby League World Cup title with a 6-0 win over England in a brutal defense-oriented final. By John Pye. SENT: 570 words, photos.

GLF--WORLD CHALLENGE

NASSAU, Bahamas — Tiger Woods was five shots behind Charley Hoffman going into the third round of the Hero World Challenge. By Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 750 words by 2300 GMT, photos.

SOC--WORLD CUP DRAW

MOSCOW — A World Cup shrouded in corruption controversies and struggling to attract sponsors could have the dreariest of starts. Host Russia and Saudi Arabia play June 14 at Moscow in an opener lacking global appeal, but things pick up the next day when 2010 champion Spain and defending European champion Portugal meet in Sochi. By Rob Harris. SENT: 830 words, photos.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-ENGLAND

ADELAIDE, Australia — Craig Overton's first test wicket was a big one, bowling Steve Smith to dismiss the Australian captain for the first time in the series and back England skipper Joe Root's decision to bowl first in the first day-night test ever in the Ashes. Smith was out for 40 on Saturday and Australia was 209-4 at stumps in the second test. SENT: 400 words, photos. Will be updated shortly.

RGU--WALES-SOUTH AFRICA

CARDIFF, Wales — After starting its European tour with a humiliating loss in Ireland, South Africa can finish it with a third straight win by defeating Wales at the Principality Stadium. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1700 GMT, photos. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. Kickoff is at 1430 GMT.

SOC--ARSENAL-MAN UNITED

LONDON — Manchester United looks for a rare away win over a member of English soccer's "Big 6" when it heads to Arsenal in the Premier League. By Frank Griffiths. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1930 GMT, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Spanish league leader Barcelona hosts Celta Vigo in the early game and Real Madrid plays at Athletic Bilbao. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1600 GMT, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

TURIN, Italy — Torino hosts Atalanta with both teams looking to move seventh with a win. UPCOMING: 130 words, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — French league leader Paris Saint-Germain travels to Strasbourg with a 10-point lead over second-place Marseille. Defending champion Monaco needs a win against Angers to avoid a club crisis following two consecutive losses. By Samuel Petrequin. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2130 GMT, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund aims to end its free-fall at Bayer Leverkusen and Cologne hopes to get its Bundesliga season going at Schalke. League leader Bayern Munich hosts Hannover. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1900 GMT, photos.

SOC--JAPANESE ROUNDUP

KAWASAKI, Japan — Kawasaki Frontale won its first J-League championship on Saturday, thrashing Omiya Ardija 5-0 to overturn a two-point deficit with defending champions Kashima Antlers on the final day of the season. SENT: 200 words, photo.

SKI--WCUP-WOMEN'S DOWNHILL

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta — Lindsey Vonn tries to rebound in the second Lake Louise downhill, a day after crashing into the safety netting on the final turn. UPCOMING: 400 words by 0100 GMT, photos.

SKI--WCUP-MEN'S DOWNHILL

BEAVER CREEK, Colorado — Beat Feuz of Switzerland tries to make it two World Cup downhill wins in a row Saturday at the Birds of Prey. By Pat Graham. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Race begins at 1800 GMT.

LUG--WORLD CUP

ALTENBERG, Germany — Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken of Germany extended their lead in the World Cup luge doubles standings Saturday, getting their third win of the season. SENT: 130 words, photos. Will be updated.

CRI--INDIA-SRI LANKA

NEW DELHI — Virat Kohli and Murali Vijay put on 283 runs for the third wicket as India reached 371-4 at stumps on day one of the third test against Sri Lanka on Saturday. SENT: 490 words, photos.

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-WEST INDIES

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Ross Taylor fell seven runs short of his 17th test century, then watched Colin de Grandhomme score a maiden century as New Zealand took control of the first cricket test against the West Indies. At stumps New Zealand was 447-9 for a first-innings lead of 313 runs. SENT: 730 words.

CAR--F1-ALFA ROMEO SAUBER-DRIVERS

ARESE, Italy — The newly rebranded Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 team has announced its 2018 driver lineup will consist of Charles Leclerc and Marcus Ericsson. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 170 words, photos. Will be updated.

GLF--AUSTRALIAN PGA

GOLD COAST, Australia — Former New Zealand Open winner Jordan Zunic shot a course record-tying 8-under 64 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead after three rounds of the Australian PGA Championship. SENT: 380 words.

FBC--COLLEGE FOOTBALL'S FRANTIC WEEK

College football news moved faster this week than Oregon's offense in Chip Kelly's hey-day with the Ducks, and the blur started with Kelly himself deciding to return to the Pac-12. By Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 920 words, photos.

FBN--MY CAUSE-MY CLEATS

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado — Jamaal Charles shares the challenges of his childhood in opening up about the role Special Olympics played in his life. By Arnie Stapleton. SENT: 790 words.

BBA--YANKEES-BOONE

NEW YORK — The Yankees have picked ESPN broadcaster Aaron Boone to succeed Joe Girardi as manager, a person familiar with New York's decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday night because the decision had not been announced by the team. By Ronald Blum. SENT: 720 words, photos.

BKN--NBA CAPSULES

OKLAHOMA CITY — Paul George had 35 points and nine assists and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 111-107 on Friday night to snap a three-game losing streak. SENT: 790 words, photo.

HKN--NHL CAPSULES

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Josh Anderson scored late in the third period to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Friday night. SENT: 840 words, photo.

MMA--UFC 218

DETROIT — UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway fights to keep his belt against Jose Aldo, who he beat with a third-round TKO in June, By Larry Lage. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos.

