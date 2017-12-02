Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, December 2, 2017

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower;88;76;A t-storm around;87;77;SW;6;75%;66%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;82;71;Mostly sunny;82;65;NE;9;56%;25%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine;63;40;Sunny and pleasant;65;41;NE;4;50%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;A bit of rain;53;44;An afternoon shower;52;44;SW;8;57%;81%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers of rain/snow;39;36;Spotty showers;48;43;NW;10;91%;83%;0

Anchorage, United States;A little icy mix;35;24;A bit of snow;38;33;NNE;9;79%;78%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;43;30;Partly sunny, chilly;41;26;SE;6;48%;1%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing;18;7;Mostly sunny;19;12;S;7;75%;1%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;92;74;Showers and t-storms;90;70;SSW;7;66%;85%;10

Athens, Greece;Mostly cloudy;68;61;Spotty showers;68;50;W;7;74%;68%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Sun and some clouds;71;59;Partly sunny;75;60;N;7;61%;4%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;72;45;Sunny and pleasant;72;45;NW;9;38%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Heavy a.m. t-storms;80;75;Downpours;85;75;SE;4;83%;92%;2

Bangalore, India;Cloudy with showers;75;64;A stray shower;77;64;ESE;8;73%;55%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Some sun;92;76;Partial sunshine;91;78;NE;7;56%;38%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;52;33;Plenty of sun;53;35;NNW;12;40%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;43;27;Partly sunny, chilly;41;23;NNW;9;28%;26%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Spotty showers;38;31;Snow in the morning;33;26;W;8;91%;74%;0

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;38;28;Morning snow;36;34;W;8;72%;87%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;66;47;An afternoon shower;67;46;SE;6;70%;66%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;75;65;A t-storm in spots;77;64;NW;10;73%;65%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog, then some sun;34;22;Chilly with some sun;34;24;WNW;11;78%;29%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Low clouds and fog;35;28;Spotty showers;41;38;NNW;6;99%;84%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Mainly cloudy;43;35;A shower;45;31;WSW;11;81%;70%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Chilly with some sun;38;26;Partly sunny, chilly;33;25;NW;7;61%;26%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;79;67;A stray shower;76;64;ESE;12;75%;69%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray thunderstorm;88;65;A stray thunderstorm;88;63;WNW;4;43%;68%;10

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, chilly;49;33;Partly sunny;55;41;W;4;57%;20%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine;80;57;Plenty of sun;82;57;NE;7;37%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;69;59;A morning shower;69;58;SSE;9;68%;50%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;68;A t-storm in spots;82;69;E;3;66%;64%;6

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;86;76;Periods of sun;85;72;NNE;9;74%;44%;3

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, mild;53;35;Lots of sun, mild;54;47;S;6;57%;26%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;83;75;A t-storm in spots;86;75;N;6;79%;79%;2

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;39;36;Spotty showers;42;34;WNW;8;91%;68%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;89;76;Partly sunny, breezy;87;75;NNE;16;52%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;79;59;Clouds and sun, mild;78;65;S;9;60%;46%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid with clearing;90;75;Mostly sunny, humid;91;75;ESE;8;74%;45%;11

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;79;51;Some sun;77;51;N;3;46%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Sunshine and mild;63;38;Clouds and sun, mild;66;34;SW;8;29%;57%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and nice;83;61;Mostly sunny;82;61;NNW;5;56%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Clearing, a shower;94;76;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;NW;5;70%;63%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;46;42;Partly sunny;49;39;W;12;95%;16%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and colder;35;27;Afternoon flurries;40;21;N;7;44%;78%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;60;46;Sunny;58;51;E;11;55%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;74;64;Mostly cloudy;78;67;NE;3;64%;14%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;85;61;Mostly sunny;86;62;ENE;6;44%;5%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;81;69;Partly sunny;81;68;ENE;11;64%;27%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Low clouds;37;34;Spotty showers;41;28;W;22;95%;91%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Cloudy;90;77;Afternoon showers;91;75;NW;4;78%;91%;3

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;77;63;Partly sunny;78;63;ENE;5;60%;9%;4

Honolulu, United States;Windy;81;72;Sunshine and breezy;82;71;NE;16;51%;13%;5

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun;81;59;Mostly sunny;81;59;ESE;5;57%;3%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;75;46;Hazy sunshine;73;45;NNE;3;49%;1%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning cloudy, mild;68;55;Partly sunny, mild;67;56;SW;5;66%;64%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sunshine;90;76;A morning shower;92;76;WSW;9;63%;58%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;90;76;Sunny and less humid;90;73;N;7;42%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm around;77;59;Warmer;87;63;N;8;37%;44%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;58;25;Mostly sunny;50;20;WNW;2;41%;1%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Nice with some sun;86;55;Periods of sun;86;56;NNE;5;21%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Nice with some sun;70;43;Partly sunny, nice;70;44;S;4;62%;4%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;92;67;Plenty of sunshine;93;69;N;11;25%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Colder, p.m. snow;34;31;Afternoon snow;36;32;E;5;83%;88%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. shower or two;87;76;An afternoon shower;86;76;NNE;6;63%;64%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;91;75;A t-storm around;91;74;SSE;6;68%;72%;9

Kolkata, India;Sunshine and nice;82;59;Hazy sunshine;82;57;NNW;5;57%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;93;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;ESE;4;80%;78%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;64;37;A t-storm in spots;63;39;NE;7;36%;76%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;88;77;A passing shower;88;77;SSW;7;73%;64%;7

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny, nice;71;64;Turning sunny, nice;71;63;S;11;73%;14%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;53;38;Plenty of sunshine;53;36;ENE;8;66%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;42;40;A morning shower;49;39;NW;8;88%;55%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then some sun;74;53;Fog, then some sun;70;51;NE;5;57%;3%;3

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;87;74;Partly sunny;86;76;SW;6;69%;29%;11

Madrid, Spain;Rain and snow shower;50;28;Brilliant sunshine;50;28;N;3;37%;1%;2

Male, Maldives;Rather cloudy;86;83;A t-storm in spots;87;80;WSW;11;72%;66%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;88;77;Turning cloudy;92;77;SSW;7;66%;30%;7

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;89;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;78;E;6;67%;63%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Rain and a t-storm;66;55;A touch of rain;62;53;SSW;13;64%;81%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Nice with sunshine;72;44;Mostly sunny, nice;73;46;N;3;37%;3%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;81;70;Partly sunny;81;71;NE;8;62%;19%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;36;28;Partly sunny;34;27;SSE;4;93%;74%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;86;77;Nice with sunshine;88;77;ENE;11;65%;4%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Periods of sun;77;64;A shower in places;71;63;ESE;12;70%;65%;11

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;37;27;Cloudy;36;26;NNE;0;84%;28%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;35;27;Morning flurries;32;20;SW;4;78%;64%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;91;77;Partly sunny;93;77;N;7;40%;33%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;77;56;Clouds and sun, nice;78;57;NNE;11;53%;9%;8

New York, United States;High clouds;48;42;Clouds and sun;51;37;NNW;5;59%;13%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Brilliant sunshine;70;48;Sunny and nice;71;47;ENE;6;66%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing;14;8;Low clouds;15;10;SSW;8;81%;18%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, cool;53;39;Sunshine;57;38;NE;5;51%;25%;3

Oslo, Norway;Thickening clouds;27;27;Partly sunny;34;24;NW;5;78%;29%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;39;27;A bit of ice;37;26;ENE;6;92%;59%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;79;Morning showers;86;79;NNE;9;78%;91%;6

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;86;75;A t-storm in spots;86;76;NNW;7;78%;65%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;A t-storm around;90;75;ENE;8;72%;64%;8

Paris, France;Low clouds and fog;37;26;Rain and snow shower;43;36;N;6;76%;82%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunshine and warmer;95;70;Partly sunny and hot;94;68;WNW;12;24%;63%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;89;77;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;NE;8;71%;76%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;91;75;A shower or two;90;75;NNE;8;68%;67%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;88;69;Partly sunny, nice;87;70;ENE;4;58%;17%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;34;27;Becoming cloudy;34;28;WSW;6;56%;62%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy;45;37;Sun and clouds;47;17;NW;5;64%;6%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with a shower;64;50;Afternoon showers;65;52;NNW;7;72%;85%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;62;39;Plenty of sunshine;62;39;ENE;6;49%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;87;78;Some sun, a shower;87;78;E;8;64%;63%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;42;36;Mostly cloudy;38;36;E;5;81%;64%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;38;29;Clouds and sun;36;30;SSW;13;87%;70%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;78;71;A passing shower;79;72;E;8;71%;91%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cooler with some sun;66;50;Mostly sunny, nice;70;43;N;8;32%;1%;4

Rome, Italy;Rain, a thunderstorm;55;40;A shower or two;51;35;NE;5;75%;80%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;36;33;Rather cloudy;35;31;SSW;11;72%;61%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mainly cloudy;58;50;Partly sunny;58;46;NNE;8;64%;4%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;81;62;A t-storm in spots;78;63;ENE;7;69%;64%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;85;73;A shower or two;84;74;SSE;7;70%;73%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;77;65;Periods of sun;77;64;N;8;77%;33%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;77;40;Sunny and pleasant;72;41;ENE;6;34%;13%;6

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;76;52;Plenty of sunshine;79;53;SW;6;49%;10%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;85;71;An afternoon shower;84;71;N;8;72%;64%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;54;31;Plenty of sunshine;56;32;E;4;63%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;46;40;A shower;45;37;NE;5;74%;66%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Variable cloudiness;45;36;A morning shower;52;31;NW;4;60%;47%;3

Shanghai, China;Inc. clouds;55;48;Rain and drizzle;59;46;N;6;67%;59%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;95;80;A t-storm in spots;91;80;NNW;2;74%;83%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little rain;43;36;A shower;53;32;SW;7;87%;65%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;86;75;A shower or two;86;75;E;5;71%;74%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;38;35;Showers around;42;28;NW;9;88%;68%;0

Sydney, Australia;Thunderstorms;80;65;Clouds and sun;78;65;SE;10;55%;66%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;70;68;Low clouds;73;65;NE;8;78%;44%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and snow shower;37;34;Showers around;40;33;SW;16;82%;91%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Colder;32;19;Lots of sun, cold;32;16;NE;3;67%;33%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Areas of low clouds;45;35;Clouds and sun;45;32;NNE;4;77%;12%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;52;36;Sunny;52;34;S;7;26%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;81;57;Mostly sunny;79;57;E;6;39%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;61;50;Rain tapering off;58;42;ESE;8;71%;87%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun, cool;52;41;Mostly sunny;55;43;N;5;69%;2%;3

Toronto, Canada;Decreasing clouds;42;34;Increasing clouds;44;37;SE;5;77%;10%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Decreasing clouds;63;46;Sunny;61;46;WSW;10;45%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Cool with some sun;55;40;Sunny;58;45;WSW;12;52%;3%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Very cold;5;-20;Sunny, but frigid;-1;-18;W;6;81%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;45;33;Clouds and sun;43;32;ENE;3;69%;13%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, chilly;35;27;Partly sunny, chilly;35;28;WNW;10;58%;28%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;88;63;Sunny and very warm;87;64;ENE;4;52%;3%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;37;28;Partly sunny;33;23;SSW;6;83%;27%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;37;28;Partly sunny, chilly;33;23;SSW;3;94%;57%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;69;62;Clouds and sun;72;61;N;21;68%;0%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine;94;70;Plenty of sunshine;91;69;NNW;6;59%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;43;28;Plenty of sunshine;49;28;ENE;3;50%;6%;2

