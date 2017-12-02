Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, December 2, 2017

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower;31;25;A t-storm around;31;25;SW;10;75%;66%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;28;21;Mostly sunny;28;18;NE;15;56%;25%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine;17;5;Sunny and pleasant;18;5;NE;6;50%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;A bit of rain;11;7;An afternoon shower;11;6;SW;12;57%;81%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers of rain/snow;4;2;Spotty showers;9;6;NW;16;91%;83%;0

Anchorage, United States;A little icy mix;2;-4;A bit of snow;3;1;NNE;15;79%;78%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;6;-1;Partly sunny, chilly;5;-3;SE;10;48%;1%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing;-8;-14;Mostly sunny;-7;-11;S;11;75%;1%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;33;23;Showers and t-storms;32;21;SSW;11;66%;85%;10

Athens, Greece;Mostly cloudy;20;16;Spotty showers;20;10;W;12;74%;68%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Sun and some clouds;22;15;Partly sunny;24;15;N;12;61%;4%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;22;7;Sunny and pleasant;22;7;NW;14;38%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Heavy a.m. t-storms;27;24;Downpours;29;24;SE;7;83%;92%;2

Bangalore, India;Cloudy with showers;24;18;A stray shower;25;18;ESE;12;73%;55%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Some sun;33;24;Partial sunshine;33;25;NE;12;56%;38%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;11;1;Plenty of sun;12;2;NNW;20;40%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;6;-3;Partly sunny, chilly;5;-5;NNW;15;28%;26%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Spotty showers;3;-1;Snow in the morning;1;-4;W;13;91%;74%;0

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;4;-2;Morning snow;2;1;W;13;72%;87%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;19;8;An afternoon shower;20;8;SE;9;70%;66%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;24;18;A t-storm in spots;25;18;NW;16;73%;65%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog, then some sun;1;-6;Chilly with some sun;1;-4;WNW;18;78%;29%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Low clouds and fog;2;-2;Spotty showers;5;3;NNW;10;99%;84%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Mainly cloudy;6;2;A shower;7;0;WSW;17;81%;70%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Chilly with some sun;3;-4;Partly sunny, chilly;1;-4;NW;12;61%;26%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;26;19;A stray shower;24;18;ESE;20;75%;69%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray thunderstorm;31;18;A stray thunderstorm;31;17;WNW;7;43%;68%;10

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, chilly;9;1;Partly sunny;13;5;W;7;57%;20%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine;27;14;Plenty of sun;28;14;NE;11;37%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;20;15;A morning shower;21;14;SSE;15;68%;50%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A t-storm in spots;28;20;E;5;66%;64%;6

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;30;24;Periods of sun;29;22;NNE;14;74%;44%;3

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, mild;12;2;Lots of sun, mild;12;9;S;10;57%;26%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;28;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;N;10;79%;79%;2

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;4;2;Spotty showers;6;1;WNW;13;91%;68%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;32;24;Partly sunny, breezy;30;24;NNE;26;52%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;26;15;Clouds and sun, mild;25;19;S;14;60%;46%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid with clearing;32;24;Mostly sunny, humid;33;24;ESE;13;74%;45%;11

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;26;10;Some sun;25;10;N;5;46%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Sunshine and mild;17;3;Clouds and sun, mild;19;1;SW;12;29%;57%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and nice;29;16;Mostly sunny;28;16;NNW;8;56%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Clearing, a shower;34;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;NW;8;70%;63%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;8;6;Partly sunny;9;4;W;20;95%;16%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and colder;2;-3;Afternoon flurries;5;-6;N;11;44%;78%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;15;8;Sunny;14;11;E;17;55%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;23;18;Mostly cloudy;26;19;NE;5;64%;14%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;29;16;Mostly sunny;30;16;ENE;10;44%;5%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;27;20;Partly sunny;27;20;ENE;17;64%;27%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Low clouds;3;1;Spotty showers;5;-2;W;35;95%;91%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Cloudy;32;25;Afternoon showers;33;24;NW;7;78%;91%;3

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;25;17;Partly sunny;25;17;ENE;8;60%;9%;4

Honolulu, United States;Windy;27;22;Sunshine and breezy;28;22;NE;26;51%;13%;5

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun;27;15;Mostly sunny;27;15;ESE;9;57%;3%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;24;8;Hazy sunshine;23;7;NNE;5;49%;1%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning cloudy, mild;20;13;Partly sunny, mild;19;13;SW;8;66%;64%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sunshine;32;24;A morning shower;33;24;WSW;15;63%;58%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;32;25;Sunny and less humid;32;23;N;11;42%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm around;25;15;Warmer;30;17;N;13;37%;44%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;14;-4;Mostly sunny;10;-7;WNW;4;41%;1%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Nice with some sun;30;13;Periods of sun;30;13;NNE;9;21%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Nice with some sun;21;6;Partly sunny, nice;21;7;S;7;62%;4%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;33;19;Plenty of sunshine;34;20;N;18;25%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Colder, p.m. snow;1;0;Afternoon snow;2;0;E;8;83%;88%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. shower or two;30;24;An afternoon shower;30;24;NNE;9;63%;64%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm around;33;24;SSE;9;68%;72%;9

Kolkata, India;Sunshine and nice;28;15;Hazy sunshine;28;14;NNW;9;57%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;34;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;ESE;6;80%;78%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;18;3;A t-storm in spots;17;4;NE;12;36%;76%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;31;25;A passing shower;31;25;SSW;11;73%;64%;7

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny, nice;22;18;Turning sunny, nice;22;17;S;17;73%;14%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;12;3;Plenty of sunshine;12;2;ENE;12;66%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;5;4;A morning shower;9;4;NW;13;88%;55%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then some sun;23;12;Fog, then some sun;21;10;NE;8;57%;3%;3

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;30;23;Partly sunny;30;24;SW;10;69%;29%;11

Madrid, Spain;Rain and snow shower;10;-2;Brilliant sunshine;10;-2;N;5;37%;1%;2

Male, Maldives;Rather cloudy;30;28;A t-storm in spots;31;27;WSW;17;72%;66%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;31;25;Turning cloudy;33;25;SSW;12;66%;30%;7

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;E;10;67%;63%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Rain and a t-storm;19;13;A touch of rain;17;12;SSW;21;64%;81%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Nice with sunshine;22;7;Mostly sunny, nice;23;8;N;5;37%;3%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;27;21;Partly sunny;27;22;NE;12;62%;19%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;2;-2;Partly sunny;1;-3;SSE;7;93%;74%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;30;25;Nice with sunshine;31;25;ENE;17;65%;4%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Periods of sun;25;18;A shower in places;22;17;ESE;19;70%;65%;11

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;3;-3;Cloudy;2;-3;NNE;0;84%;28%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;2;-3;Morning flurries;0;-7;SW;7;78%;64%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;33;25;Partly sunny;34;25;N;10;40%;33%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;25;13;Clouds and sun, nice;26;14;NNE;18;53%;9%;8

New York, United States;High clouds;9;5;Clouds and sun;11;3;NNW;7;59%;13%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Brilliant sunshine;21;9;Sunny and nice;22;9;ENE;9;66%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing;-10;-14;Low clouds;-9;-12;SSW;13;81%;18%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, cool;11;4;Sunshine;14;3;NE;7;51%;25%;3

Oslo, Norway;Thickening clouds;-3;-3;Partly sunny;1;-5;NW;8;78%;29%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;4;-3;A bit of ice;3;-4;ENE;9;92%;59%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;26;Morning showers;30;26;NNE;15;78%;91%;6

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;NNW;12;78%;65%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;A t-storm around;32;24;ENE;13;72%;64%;8

Paris, France;Low clouds and fog;3;-3;Rain and snow shower;6;2;N;10;76%;82%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunshine and warmer;35;21;Partly sunny and hot;34;20;WNW;20;24%;63%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;NE;13;71%;76%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;33;24;A shower or two;32;24;NNE;13;68%;67%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;31;21;Partly sunny, nice;31;21;ENE;7;58%;17%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;1;-3;Becoming cloudy;1;-2;WSW;10;56%;62%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy;7;3;Sun and clouds;9;-8;NW;9;64%;6%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with a shower;18;10;Afternoon showers;18;11;NNW;12;72%;85%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;17;4;Plenty of sunshine;17;4;ENE;10;49%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;26;Some sun, a shower;30;26;E;14;64%;63%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;5;2;Mostly cloudy;4;2;E;8;81%;64%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;3;-2;Clouds and sun;2;-1;SSW;20;87%;70%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;26;22;A passing shower;26;22;E;12;71%;91%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cooler with some sun;19;10;Mostly sunny, nice;21;6;N;12;32%;1%;4

Rome, Italy;Rain, a thunderstorm;13;4;A shower or two;10;2;NE;8;75%;80%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;2;0;Rather cloudy;2;-1;SSW;18;72%;61%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mainly cloudy;15;10;Partly sunny;15;8;NNE;12;64%;4%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;27;17;A t-storm in spots;26;17;ENE;12;69%;64%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;29;23;A shower or two;29;23;SSE;11;70%;73%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;18;Periods of sun;25;18;N;13;77%;33%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;25;4;Sunny and pleasant;22;5;ENE;9;34%;13%;6

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;24;11;Plenty of sunshine;26;12;SW;10;49%;10%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;29;22;An afternoon shower;29;22;N;12;72%;64%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;12;-1;Plenty of sunshine;13;0;E;6;63%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;8;5;A shower;7;3;NE;8;74%;66%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Variable cloudiness;7;2;A morning shower;11;-1;NW;6;60%;47%;3

Shanghai, China;Inc. clouds;13;9;Rain and drizzle;15;8;N;9;67%;59%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;35;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;NNW;4;74%;83%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little rain;6;2;A shower;11;0;SW;11;87%;65%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;30;24;A shower or two;30;24;E;9;71%;74%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;3;2;Showers around;6;-2;NW;14;88%;68%;0

Sydney, Australia;Thunderstorms;26;18;Clouds and sun;26;19;SE;16;55%;66%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;21;20;Low clouds;23;18;NE;13;78%;44%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and snow shower;3;1;Showers around;4;0;SW;26;82%;91%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Colder;0;-7;Lots of sun, cold;0;-9;NE;5;67%;33%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Areas of low clouds;7;2;Clouds and sun;7;0;NNE;6;77%;12%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;11;2;Sunny;11;1;S;12;26%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;27;14;Mostly sunny;26;14;E;9;39%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;16;10;Rain tapering off;14;6;ESE;13;71%;87%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun, cool;11;5;Mostly sunny;13;6;N;9;69%;2%;3

Toronto, Canada;Decreasing clouds;6;1;Increasing clouds;7;3;SE;8;77%;10%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Decreasing clouds;17;8;Sunny;16;8;WSW;15;45%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Cool with some sun;13;4;Sunny;14;7;WSW;19;52%;3%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Very cold;-15;-29;Sunny, but frigid;-18;-28;W;9;81%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;7;0;Clouds and sun;6;0;ENE;5;69%;13%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, chilly;1;-3;Partly sunny, chilly;2;-2;WNW;16;58%;28%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;31;17;Sunny and very warm;30;18;ENE;7;52%;3%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;3;-2;Partly sunny;1;-5;SSW;10;83%;27%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;3;-2;Partly sunny, chilly;1;-5;SSW;4;94%;57%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;20;17;Clouds and sun;22;16;N;34;68%;0%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine;34;21;Plenty of sunshine;33;20;NNW;10;59%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;6;-2;Plenty of sunshine;10;-2;ENE;4;50%;6%;2

