Taiwan's Everlight to brighten streets in South India

Taiwan's largest LED and lightning products provider will now install LED street lights in South India

By Juvina Lai,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/02 20:06

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Everlight Electronics Co (億光), Taiwan's largest LED components and lightning products manufacturer, has secured a deal to provide LED street lamps in southern states in India. 

LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics has reportedly teamed up with an India-based LED system vendor to win deals for providing LED streetlamps held by a state government in southern India and will install up to 100,000 LED street lamps from the beginning of next year. 

India has launched the Smart City Mission Program, under which the Indian government plans to replace old street lamps with the LED ones over the next 2-3 years. About 30 million street lamps will be replaced with LED lamps according to the new project. 

Everlight earlier left the Indian market due to high competition with Chinese LED lights which were more preferred in India due to the low cost. 

Everlight is a leading Taiwanese LED manufacturing company with their products sold in the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Cambodia.

 

 

 
