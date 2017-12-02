Australia-England Scoreboard, 2nd test

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Scoreboard at stumps Saturday after the first day of the day-night Ashes cricket test between Australia and England at the Adelaide Oval:

England won the toss Australia 1st Innings

Cameron Bancroft run out (Woakes) 10

David Warner c Bairstow b Woakes 47

Usman Khawaja c Vincent b Anderson 53

Steve Smith b Overton 40

Peter Handscomb not out 36

Shaun Marsh not out 20

Extras: (3lb) 3

TOTAL (for four wickets) 209

Overs: 81; Batting time: 338 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-33, 2-86, 3-139, 4-161.

Still to bat: Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.

Bowling: Jimmy Anderson 20-3-45-1, Stuart Broad 19-7-39-0, Chris Woakes 15-2-50-1, Craig Overton 17-3-47-1, Moeen Ali 10-1-25-0.

Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand.

TV Umpire: Marais Erasmus, South Africa. Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.