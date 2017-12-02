Australia-England Scoreboard, 2nd test

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Scoreboard at stumps Saturday after the first day of the day-night Ashes cricket test between Australia and England at the Adelaide Oval:
|England won the toss
|Australia 1st Innings
Cameron Bancroft run out (Woakes) 10
David Warner c Bairstow b Woakes 47
Usman Khawaja c Vincent b Anderson 53
Steve Smith b Overton 40
Peter Handscomb not out 36
Shaun Marsh not out 20
Extras: (3lb) 3
TOTAL (for four wickets) 209
Overs: 81; Batting time: 338 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-33, 2-86, 3-139, 4-161.
Still to bat: Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.
Bowling: Jimmy Anderson 20-3-45-1, Stuart Broad 19-7-39-0, Chris Woakes 15-2-50-1, Craig Overton 17-3-47-1, Moeen Ali 10-1-25-0.
Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand.
TV Umpire: Marais Erasmus, South Africa. Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.