India-Sri Lanka 3rd Test Scoreboard

NEW DELHI (AP) — Scoreboard Saturday at stumps on day one of the third test between India and Sri Lanka at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium:

India 1st Innings

Murali Vijay st. Dickwella b Sandakan 155

Shikhar Dhawan c Lakmal b Perera 23

Cheteshwar Pujara c Samarawickrama b Gamage 23

Virat Kohli not out 156

Ajinkya Rahane st. Dickwella b Sandakan 1

Rohit Sharma not out 6

Extras: (1lb, 6nb) 7

TOTAL: (for 4 wickets) 371

Overs: 90.

Fall of wickets: 1-42, 2-78, 3-361, 4-365.

Still to bat: Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma.

Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 14-2-50-0, Lahiru Gamage 17-6-68-1, Dilruwan Perera 21-0-97-1, Lakshan Sandakan 23-1-110-2 (6nb), Dhananjaya de Silva 15-0-45-0.

Toss: Won by India.

Umpires: Nigel Llong, England, and Joel Wilson, West Indies.

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough, England. Match Referee: David Boon, Australia.