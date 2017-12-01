Taiwanese safe amid chaos in ally Honduras: MOFA

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese citizens living in diplomatic ally Honduras are safe amid chaos in the wake of a contested presidential election, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Saturday.

The government imposed a curfew after rising violence following accusations by opposition presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla of fraud in last Sunday’s election. Incumbent President Juan Orlando Hernandez reportedly holds a narrow lead, but the official result had not been announced yet by Saturday.

Honduras is one of Taiwan’s 20 diplomatic allies, most of them small of impoverished nations in Latin America, the Caribbean, the Pacific and Africa. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) visited the country last January.

Internal strife and elections in Taiwan’s diplomatic allies often give rise to fears that a new government will switch recognition to China, which is seeking to isolate the island nation on the international stage.

MOFA said its embassy in Tegucigalpa was keeping a close eye on developments. All Taiwanese visitors and residents in the country, including diplomatic staff and their families, were safe, the Central News Agency quoted MOFA as saying.

Part of the controversy surrounding the Honduran election is based on the country’s Supreme Court having lifted a ban on the re-election of presidents, making Hernandez the first one to run for a second straight term.

The curfew will reportedly be in place for 10 days while military and police gain extra powers to contain the violence.