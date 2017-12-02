Australia edges England 6-0 in brutal World Cup final

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australia has retained the Rugby League World Cup title with a 6-0 win over England in a brutal defense-oriented final.

Boyd Cordner crashed over in the 15th minute after Cameron Smith and Cooper Cronk worked across field and Michael Morgan popped a short ball onto the second-rower at close range.

Smith converted the try and despite a string of opportunities for both teams, it was the only score in 80 minutes on Saturday night in humid sub-tropical conditions in Brisbane.

The English squad went into the final as underdogs after skipper Sean O'Loughlin and hooker Josh Hodgson were ruled out by injuries, but performed beyond expectations against a team that had beaten them 18-4 in the tournament opener.

It was the Kangaroos' 11th World Cup title, and their win extended a drought for British teams that dates back to 1972.