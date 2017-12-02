Egypt massacre may point to an even more bloody IS

CAIRO (AP) — The massacre of more than 300 worshippers last week at a mosque in Egypt's Sinai crossed a new line — even by the brutal standards of the Islamic State group.

It could be a sign IS militants are trying to make up for the loss of their "caliphate" in Iraq and Syria or that an even more ultra-extremist faction is rising in power within the group.

Some believe the Sinai mosque attack may have been carried out by the faction, known as "Hazimiyoun," which considers any Muslim who hasn't joined IS as an infidel and who can therefore be slaughtered.

If IS does have a new readiness to slaughter fellow Muslims, that would further strain Egypt's security forces and intimidate anyone cooperating with the government in the fight against militants.