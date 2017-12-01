Kaohsiung factory blast injures Vietnamese workers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An explosion followed by an ammonia leak at an ice factory in Kaohsiung injured six workers, including Vietnamese staff, reports said Saturday.

Around noon, a compressor exploded at the plant near the Qianzhen fishing harbor, causing a substance suspected of being ammonia to leak, the Central News Agency reported.

One person was taken to hospital where fluid was found in his lungs, while five others were treated for dizziness. At least two of the employees were surnamed Nguyen and were thought to be Vietnamese citizens, reports said. None of the injured was in any critical danger.

About 10 staff members, also including foreign workers, took refuge on the roof of the structure as a precautionary measure, reports said.

The emergency services sent 37 rescue workers in 17 vehicles to the scene, CNA reported.

It was not immediately known whether the compressor exploded due to overheating or because it had come into contact with water, but the location of the leak had been found and sealed off. The Kaohsiung labor authorities had ordered the factory to shut down for the time being, according to CNA.