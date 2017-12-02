Investigator: Some officials resisted Charlottesville review

Charlottesville Police Chief Al S. Thomas Jr. listens to Attorney Timothy Heaphy as he delivers an independent report on the issues concerning the whi
Attorney Timothy Heaphy, uses a graphic as he delivers an independent report on the issues concerning the white supremacist rally and protest in Charl
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017 file photo, White nationalist demonstrators clash with counter demonstrators at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesvil
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017 file photo, White nationalist demonstrators walk through town after their rally was declared illegal near Lee Park in Cha
FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, white nationalist demonstrators walk into the entrance of Lee Park surrounded by counter demonstra
Attorney Timothy Heaphy, gestures as he delivers an independent report on the issues concerning the white supremacist rally and protest in Charlottesv
Attorney Timothy Heaphy, gestures as he delivers an independent report on the issues concerning the white supremacist rally and protest in Charlottesv
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — An independent report that found serious failures in the police and government response to a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville also uncovered some police resistance to the follow-up review.
The city hired former U.S. Attorney Tim Heaphy to conduct an investigation after scathing criticism of the police and government response to the rally Aug. 12, which descended into violence and left a woman dead.
Heaphy says Virginia State Police declined to make their commanders on the ground available for interviews.
The report also said Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas deleted relevant text messages relevant and made officers afraid of retaliation if they spoke with investigators.
Thomas' lawyer denied texts were deleted.
State Police didn't respond to requests for comment.