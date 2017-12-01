Taiwan’s culture-curator you didn't know about, Spotlight, brings 3 films to Taiwan this December

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The independent film distribution company, Spotlight (亮點國際營業), has been bringing the cream of the indie film crop to Taiwan since 2016, both domestically and internationally. Their first of three releases this month, ‘Viceroy’s House,’ opened Friday.

Spotlight’s managing director (創意總監) expressed to Taiwan News how thrilled the group are to present ‘Viceroy’s House’ to a Taiwanese audience. There is a particular excitement, and parallel, among former colonial countries when swapping stories. Spotlight’s mission is to provide audiences with cinematic experiences not readily available otherwise in Taiwan’s theaters.



Still frame from 'Viceroy's House.'

A total of 10 Taiwanese nationals took part in the film’s production. Spotlight alone provided the Chinese subtitles for the film. ‘Viceroy’s House’ will not be shown in China.

‘Viceroy’s House’ is a Hollywood-esque retelling of the British departure from India in 1947 among the mounting tensions between those who wanted a singular, independent India and those who wished to separate into a new country, Pakistan.

The British director, Gurinder Chadha, loosely based the film on her own family’s tragic experience of partition. The film was completed after five years of extensive research and development, Chadha wrote in The Guardian.

Only select theaters around Taiwan will screen 'Viceroy’s House.'

Taipei

Hsinyi Vieshow Cinema (信義威秀影城)

Century Asia Theater (新樂時代影城)

Broadway Cinema (百老匯影城)

In89 Cinema (in89豪華)

Ambassador Theater (國賓長春)

Taoyuan: SBC International Cinema (星橋國際影城)

Taichung: Wonderful Cinemas (萬代福)

Kaohsiung: In89Cinema (駁二影城)

Spotlight’s second film this December, ‘Handle with Care,’ is a Scandinavian film about the trials and errors of a father trying to relate to his adopted son after his wife dies. The film opens December 8.

Spotlight’s third film, ‘Endangered Species,’ is a French production adapted from the short stories of American writer, Richard Bausch. The film tells the overlapping stories of three families as their lives are impacted by love and violence.



Film poster courtesy IMDB