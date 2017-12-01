Japanese man cycles around Taiwan 4 times as thanks for quake aid

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Japanese man cycled around Taiwan for the fourth time to express his gratitude for Taiwanese aid in the wake of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami, reports said Saturday.

The man, Tamami Ogasawara, lives in Iwate Prefecture, a region of Northeast Japan which was badly hit by the quake, which also triggered the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

The Japanese man visited Taiwan’s Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation (慈濟基金會) on December 1 to thank both Taiwan and the organization for their efforts in providing relief to the disaster victims, the Central News Agency reported.

At first, residents did not have anything, but when they again had the necessary food a week after the quake, they were still short of warm clothing and housing, Ogasawara said. At that moment, they received clothes and blankets from Taiwan, bringing warmth and comfort to survivors facing a cold spring, he said.

If Taiwan needed support and aid from Japan one day, Ogasawara said he would be more than willing to give it.

Over the past six years since the disaster, he visited Taiwan four times, and each time it was to cycle all around the island to express thanks to the people.