BC-Asian News Digest

POPE-ASIA-ANALYSIS — Pope Francis has gotten into trouble before for ditching diplomatic protocol and calling a spade a spade, most famously when he labeled the Ottoman-era slaughter of Armenians a "genocide" from the altar of St. Peter's Basilica. Francis took the hit — Turkey recalled its ambassador to the Vatican in protest — for the sake of standing up for an oppressed people who were nearly wiped off the map a century ago. By Nicole Winfield. SENT: 720 words, photos. With POPE-ASIA — Pope wraps up Asia trip after 'Rohingya' acknowledgment. By Nicole Winfield. SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING: 600 words by 0700 GMT, photos.

APNEWSBREAK: AUSTRALIA-PEOPLE-GEOFFREY RUSH — Geoffrey Rush announces he's stepping down as president of Australia's screen industry academy, days after a theater company revealed it had received a complaint against the Oscar-winning actor of "inappropriate behavior." By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 450 words, photo.

INDONESIA-PEOPLE-BROWN — "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown is stuck on Bali by a weeklong volcanic eruption, but the teenager isn't complaining. SENT: 130 words, photos.

HAWAII-ATTACK WARNING SYSTEM — Hawaii officials are checking if sirens intended to alert tourists and residents to a possible nuclear attack from North Korea malfunctioned or were not loud enough after the first test of the warning system since the end of the Cold War was barely heard at one of the state's most popular beaches. By Caleb Jones and Jennifer Sinco Kelleher. SENT: 700 words, photos, video, audio.

UN-CHAD-UGANDA-BRIBERY SCHEME — A former Hong Kong government official is denied bail in a U.S. case accusing of him using bribes to secure business deals. By Tom Hays. SENT: 330 words.

NAVY-BRIBERY SCANDAL — Navy commander gets 18 months in massive corruption scandal. SENT: 210 words.

UNITED NATIONS-NORTH KOREA — Japan announces it will host a ministerial meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Dec. 15 focused on finding peaceful ways to pressure North Korea to halt its nuclear and ballistic missile tests and denuclearize the Korean peninsula. By Edith M. Lederer. SENT: 530 words.

