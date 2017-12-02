  1. Home
BC-GLF--Australian PGA Scores

By  Associated Press
2017/12/02 14:02
BC-GLF--Australian PGA Scores,0565 Australian PGA scores

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — Scores Saturday at the Australian PGA Championship on the par-72, 6,717-meter (7,346-yard) Royal Pines course:

Third Round
Jordan Zunic, Australia 66-69-64—199
Cameron Smith, Australia 68-67-67—202
Adam Bland, Australia 66-66-71—203
David Bransdon, Australia 69-71-66—206
Marc Leishman, Australia 67-65-74—206
Greg Chalmers, Australia 68-66-73—207
Sergio Garcia, Spain 67-71-70—208
Jack Wilson, Australia 71-70-68—209
Lucas Herbert, Australia 68-73-68—209
Jake McLeod, Australia 72-71-67—210
Rod Pampling, Australia 70-72-68—210
Marcus Armitage, England 74-68-68—210
Sean Crocker, United States 69-71-70—210
Richard Green, Australia 72-67-71—210
Curtis Luck, Australia 73-66-71—210
Wade Ormsby, Australia 71-67-72—210
Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 69-69-72—210
Harold Varner III, United States 71-66-73—210
Oliver Farr, Wales 71-70-70—211
Andrew Dodt, Australia 71-70-70—211
Hugo Leon, Chile 72-71-69—212
Jack Munro, Australia 75-67-70—212
Thomas Detry, Belgium 71-68-73—212
Daniel Nisbet, Australia 67-72-73—212
Peter Senior, Australia 67-71-74—212
Brett Rankin, Australia 68-69-75—212
Rhein Gibson, Australia 68-67-77—212
Ryan Haller, Australia 70-72-71—213
Travis Smyth, Australia 69-73-71—213
Mike Weir, Canada 73-69-71—213
Jason Scrivener, Australia 72-70-71—213
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 75-67-71—213
Adri Arnaus, Spain 71-70-72—213
Nathan Kimsey, England 73-67-73—213
Kramer Hickok, United States 70-69-74—213
Mark Brown, New Zealand 69-73-72—214
Nathan Holman, Australia 72-67-75—214
James Nitties, Australia 68-69-77—214
Taylor Macdonald, Australia 71-72-72—215
Jamie Arnold, Australia 72-71-72—215
Stephen Dartnall, Australia 68-74-73—215
Samuel Brazel, Australia 72-70-73—215
Junseok Lee, Australia 72-70-73—215
Michael Hendry, New Zealand 70-72-73—215
Rory Bourke, Australia 69-72-74—215
Matt Jones, Australia 71-69-75—215
Alexander Knappe, Germany 72-71-73—216
Jarryd Felton, Australia 74-69-73—216
Stuart Manley, Wales 71-72-73—216
Chase Koepka, United States 73-69-74—216
Josh Younger, Australia 69-72-75—216
Ryan Evans, England 70-71-75—216
Jack Singh Brar, England 74-69-74—217
Chris Hanson, England 71-71-75—217
Adrian Meronk, Poland 70-71-76—217
Jason Norris, Australia 70-71-76—217
Josh Geary, New Zealand 69-71-77—217
Dale Brandt-Richards, Australia 69-74-75—218
Damien Jordan, Australia 73-70-75—218
James Marchesani, Australia 72-71-75—218
Christopher Wood, Australia 70-73-75—218
Andrew Martin, Australia 69-73-76—218
Kim Koivu, Finland 70-72-76—218
Daniel Im, United States 71-71-76—218
Ben Eccles, Australia 71-71-76—218
Luo Xuewen, China 71-69-78—218
Birgir Hafthorsson, Iceland 74-69-76—219
Michael Long, New Zealand 70-73-76—219
Michael Wright, Australia 67-76-76—219
Daniel Fox, Australia 76-67-76—219
Lincoln Tighe, Australia 72-70-77—219
Matthew Millar, Australia 73-68-79—220
Michael Sim, Australia 70-73-78—221
Johan Edfors, Sweden 74-69-78—221
Samuel Eaves, Australia 72-71-80—223