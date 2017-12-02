BC-GLF--Australian PGA Scores

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — Scores Saturday at the Australian PGA Championship on the par-72, 6,717-meter (7,346-yard) Royal Pines course:
|Third Round
|Jordan Zunic, Australia
|66-69-64—199
|Cameron Smith, Australia
|68-67-67—202
|Adam Bland, Australia
|66-66-71—203
|David Bransdon, Australia
|69-71-66—206
|Marc Leishman, Australia
|67-65-74—206
|Greg Chalmers, Australia
|68-66-73—207
|Sergio Garcia, Spain
|67-71-70—208
|Jack Wilson, Australia
|71-70-68—209
|Lucas Herbert, Australia
|68-73-68—209
|Jake McLeod, Australia
|72-71-67—210
|Rod Pampling, Australia
|70-72-68—210
|Marcus Armitage, England
|74-68-68—210
|Sean Crocker, United States
|69-71-70—210
|Richard Green, Australia
|72-67-71—210
|Curtis Luck, Australia
|73-66-71—210
|Wade Ormsby, Australia
|71-67-72—210
|Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark
|69-69-72—210
|Harold Varner III, United States
|71-66-73—210
|Oliver Farr, Wales
|71-70-70—211
|Andrew Dodt, Australia
|71-70-70—211
|Hugo Leon, Chile
|72-71-69—212
|Jack Munro, Australia
|75-67-70—212
|Thomas Detry, Belgium
|71-68-73—212
|Daniel Nisbet, Australia
|67-72-73—212
|Peter Senior, Australia
|67-71-74—212
|Brett Rankin, Australia
|68-69-75—212
|Rhein Gibson, Australia
|68-67-77—212
|Ryan Haller, Australia
|70-72-71—213
|Travis Smyth, Australia
|69-73-71—213
|Mike Weir, Canada
|73-69-71—213
|Jason Scrivener, Australia
|72-70-71—213
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|75-67-71—213
|Adri Arnaus, Spain
|71-70-72—213
|Nathan Kimsey, England
|73-67-73—213
|Kramer Hickok, United States
|70-69-74—213
|Mark Brown, New Zealand
|69-73-72—214
|Nathan Holman, Australia
|72-67-75—214
|James Nitties, Australia
|68-69-77—214
|Taylor Macdonald, Australia
|71-72-72—215
|Jamie Arnold, Australia
|72-71-72—215
|Stephen Dartnall, Australia
|68-74-73—215
|Samuel Brazel, Australia
|72-70-73—215
|Junseok Lee, Australia
|72-70-73—215
|Michael Hendry, New Zealand
|70-72-73—215
|Rory Bourke, Australia
|69-72-74—215
|Matt Jones, Australia
|71-69-75—215
|Alexander Knappe, Germany
|72-71-73—216
|Jarryd Felton, Australia
|74-69-73—216
|Stuart Manley, Wales
|71-72-73—216
|Chase Koepka, United States
|73-69-74—216
|Josh Younger, Australia
|69-72-75—216
|Ryan Evans, England
|70-71-75—216
|Jack Singh Brar, England
|74-69-74—217
|Chris Hanson, England
|71-71-75—217
|Adrian Meronk, Poland
|70-71-76—217
|Jason Norris, Australia
|70-71-76—217
|Josh Geary, New Zealand
|69-71-77—217
|Dale Brandt-Richards, Australia
|69-74-75—218
|Damien Jordan, Australia
|73-70-75—218
|James Marchesani, Australia
|72-71-75—218
|Christopher Wood, Australia
|70-73-75—218
|Andrew Martin, Australia
|69-73-76—218
|Kim Koivu, Finland
|70-72-76—218
|Daniel Im, United States
|71-71-76—218
|Ben Eccles, Australia
|71-71-76—218
|Luo Xuewen, China
|71-69-78—218
|Birgir Hafthorsson, Iceland
|74-69-76—219
|Michael Long, New Zealand
|70-73-76—219
|Michael Wright, Australia
|67-76-76—219
|Daniel Fox, Australia
|76-67-76—219
|Lincoln Tighe, Australia
|72-70-77—219
|Matthew Millar, Australia
|73-68-79—220
|Michael Sim, Australia
|70-73-78—221
|Johan Edfors, Sweden
|74-69-78—221
|Samuel Eaves, Australia
|72-71-80—223