Dispute inside fraud ring behind Taiwan restaurant arson

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A financial dispute between members of a fraud ring was behind the attack on a goose restaurant in New Taipei City which caused the death of an employee, reports said Saturday.

One staff member died and five people were injured during a fire at the Tucheng restaurant Thursday night.

The investigation took a new turn after three suspects were apprehended Friday afternoon trying to leave the country on a flight to Singapore.

According to a report in the Chinese-language Liberty Times Saturday, leaders of a fraud ring accused one of its members, a son of the restaurant owner surnamed Lin, of having pocketed some of their earnings. They threw paint at the establishment, but the resulting fire had not been their intention, they reportedly told police.

Two of the key fraud ring members said Lin had taken NT$3.4 million (US$113,000) of their money, so they first visited the restaurant on November 27 to intimidate him.

When that did not work, one of them recruited two friends to throw paint at the restaurant on November 30, but it was pure coincidence that the attack led to a fatal fire, the suspects reportedly told the investigators.

After returning to Taichung and learning about the death of a staff member, they decided to flee the country, but due to scheduling problems they had to turn from Kaohsiung to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, where they were intercepted as one of them was listed by the authorities as banned from traveling overseas, the Liberty Times reported.

During separate questioning, Lin reportedly admitted he had joined a fraud ring but denied he had ever taken any money from them.

Investigators were still looking for an eventual mastermind behind the fraud ring who might have ordered the attack on the restaurant, the Liberty Times wrote.