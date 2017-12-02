New Zealand vs. West Indies, 1st test scoreboard

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard Saturday on the second day of the first cricket test between New Zealand and the West Indies at the Basin Reserve:
|West Indies, 1st Innings 134
|New Zealand, 1st Innings
|(Overnight: 85-2)
Tom Latham c Roach b Holder 37
Jeet Raval c Dowrich b Roach 42
Kane Williamson c Hope b Roach 1
Ross Taylor lbw b Roach 93
Henry Nicholls c Gabriel b Cummins 67
Mitchell Santner b Cummins 17
Colin de Grandhomme c Powell b Chase 105
Tom Blundell not out 57
Neil Wagner b Chase 3
Matt Henry c Dowrich b Gabriel 4
Trent Boult not out 2
Extras (4b, 2nb, 13nb) 19
TOTAL (for nine wickets) 447
Overs: 127. Batting time: 569 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-65, 2-68, 3-109, 4-236, 5-272, 6-281, 7-429, 8-437, 9-442.
Bowling: Shannon Gabriel 26-3-80-1 (7nb), Kemar Roach 19-5-73-3, Miguel Cummins 24-7-74-2 (4nb), Jason Holder, 27-7-85-1 (2nb), Roston Chase 23-2-83-2, Kraigg Brathwaite 8-0-46-0.
Toss: New Zealand.
Umpires: Ian Gould, England, and Rod Tucker, Australia.
TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford, Australia. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.