New Zealand vs. West Indies, 1st test scoreboard

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard Saturday on the second day of the first cricket test between New Zealand and the West Indies at the Basin Reserve:

West Indies, 1st Innings 134 New Zealand, 1st Innings (Overnight: 85-2)

Tom Latham c Roach b Holder 37

Jeet Raval c Dowrich b Roach 42

Kane Williamson c Hope b Roach 1

Ross Taylor lbw b Roach 93

Henry Nicholls c Gabriel b Cummins 67

Mitchell Santner b Cummins 17

Colin de Grandhomme c Powell b Chase 105

Tom Blundell not out 57

Neil Wagner b Chase 3

Matt Henry c Dowrich b Gabriel 4

Trent Boult not out 2

Extras (4b, 2nb, 13nb) 19

TOTAL (for nine wickets) 447

Overs: 127. Batting time: 569 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-65, 2-68, 3-109, 4-236, 5-272, 6-281, 7-429, 8-437, 9-442.

Bowling: Shannon Gabriel 26-3-80-1 (7nb), Kemar Roach 19-5-73-3, Miguel Cummins 24-7-74-2 (4nb), Jason Holder, 27-7-85-1 (2nb), Roston Chase 23-2-83-2, Kraigg Brathwaite 8-0-46-0.

Toss: New Zealand.

Umpires: Ian Gould, England, and Rod Tucker, Australia.

TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford, Australia. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.