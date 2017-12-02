Pope wraps up Asia trip after 'Rohingya' acknowledgment

Pope Francis gestures as he leaves after end of an Interfaith and economical meeting for peace program, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (A
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Pope Francis is wrapping up his Asian trip with a visit to an orphanage and home for the disabled run by Mother Teresa's order and a meeting with Bangladeshi priests and nuns.
At the "Mother Teresa" home Saturday, two little girls in floral dresses grabbed Francis' hand and walked him through the courtyard. He was nearly mobbed by nuns in the Missionaries of Charity trademark blue-trimmed saris.
Francis' final day in Bangladesh came after his emotional encounter with Rohingya Muslim refugees on Friday.
Pronouncing "Rohingya" in public for the first time on the trip, Francis begged their forgiveness for the "indifference of the world" to their plight. He said: "The presence of God today also is called 'Rohingya.'"