TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Din Tai Fung (鼎泰豐) restaurants across China are now serving a Taiwanese specialty dish, sweet fermented threadfin fish (酒釀午仔魚), reported Commonwealth Magazine (天下雜誌).

When seasonally available, 13 Din Tai Fung locations in China will serve this famous, southern-Taiwan specialty, including locations in Beijing (北京), Shanghai (上海), and Tianjin (天津).

“We’re happy to introduce this Taiwanese specialty dish to our frequent customers and confident they will quickly become fond of it,” says the Regional Vice President of Operations for Din Tai-feng in China, You Tsung-yu (游宗堉).

Din Tai Feng previously served Taiwanese-style steamed grouper (清蒸石斑) in select restaurants, though sparingly, only when the grouper could be locally sourced and quality guaranteed.

This time, however, the threadfin will be delivered straight from Taiwan’s freezers and arrive quality assured to each location. Although freezing has caused taste discrepancies in the past, fish suppliers will now use a Japanese technique of freezing which only affects a small portion of the animal protein and does not disturb the taste of the natural fat or oil nearly as much, assured a fishing industry executive.

New freezing technology has revolutionized the importation of fish as well as people’s willingness to eat it. Specialty equipment, like the Japanese Denba +, preserves the taste and nutrition of the fish.