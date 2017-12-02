|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|25
|17
|6
|2
|36
|90
|65
|9-2-1
|8-4-1
|5-2-0
|Columbus
|26
|17
|8
|1
|35
|76
|62
|10-4-0
|7-4-1
|5-2-0
|Toronto
|27
|17
|9
|1
|35
|98
|82
|8-5-0
|9-4-1
|5-1-1
|New Jersey
|24
|14
|6
|4
|32
|78
|74
|6-4-2
|8-2-2
|1-1-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|25
|15
|8
|2
|32
|94
|82
|8-1-2
|7-7-0
|4-3-0
|Pittsburgh
|27
|14
|10
|3
|31
|78
|90
|8-2-1
|6-8-2
|3-1-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|26
|14
|10
|2
|30
|87
|78
|11-5-2
|3-5-0
|3-3-2
|Washington
|26
|14
|11
|1
|29
|76
|80
|8-5-0
|6-6-1
|3-2-0
|Montreal
|27
|12
|12
|3
|27
|68
|85
|7-5-2
|5-7-1
|7-1-1
|Boston
|23
|11
|8
|4
|26
|63
|68
|7-4-2
|4-4-2
|1-1-2
|Carolina
|24
|10
|9
|5
|25
|69
|75
|5-4-3
|5-5-2
|2-3-2
|Detroit
|26
|10
|11
|5
|25
|73
|80
|4-5-4
|6-6-1
|3-6-0
|Ottawa
|24
|9
|9
|6
|24
|74
|81
|4-5-5
|5-4-1
|2-2-1
|Philadelphia
|25
|8
|10
|7
|23
|70
|78
|4-5-4
|4-5-3
|1-0-3
|Florida
|25
|10
|13
|2
|22
|73
|85
|5-5-2
|5-8-0
|3-3-1
|Buffalo
|26
|6
|16
|4
|16
|55
|89
|3-9-1
|3-7-3
|2-4-2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|St. Louis
|26
|17
|8
|1
|35
|87
|70
|9-5-0
|8-3-1
|4-1-0
|Los Angeles
|27
|16
|8
|3
|35
|82
|60
|7-5-2
|9-3-1
|3-3-2
|Winnipeg
|25
|15
|6
|4
|34
|82
|67
|8-2-1
|7-4-3
|5-1-1
|Nashville
|25
|15
|7
|3
|33
|79
|73
|9-2-1
|6-5-2
|7-1-1
|Vegas
|24
|15
|8
|1
|31
|83
|73
|9-2-0
|6-6-1
|7-1-0
|San Jose
|24
|14
|8
|2
|30
|63
|52
|7-6-1
|7-2-1
|4-1-2
|Calgary
|25
|14
|10
|1
|29
|73
|76
|7-6-0
|7-4-1
|4-2-0
|Dallas
|25
|14
|10
|1
|29
|74
|72
|9-2-0
|5-8-1
|2-6-0
|Chicago
|25
|12
|9
|4
|28
|79
|67
|6-4-2
|6-5-2
|2-5-1
|Vancouver
|26
|12
|10
|4
|28
|73
|76
|3-5-3
|9-5-1
|3-4-0
|Minnesota
|25
|12
|10
|3
|27
|76
|76
|7-3-2
|5-7-1
|3-5-0
|Colorado
|23
|12
|9
|2
|26
|76
|73
|8-2-1
|4-7-1
|4-4-1
|Anaheim
|26
|11
|11
|4
|26
|70
|79
|6-7-2
|5-4-2
|3-2-3
|Edmonton
|26
|10
|14
|2
|22
|71
|87
|5-8-0
|5-6-2
|3-1-0
|Arizona
|28
|6
|18
|4
|16
|66
|101
|2-8-1
|4-10-3
|1-5-2
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Thursday's Games
Los Angeles 5, Washington 2
Montreal 6, Detroit 3
Vancouver 5, Nashville 3
Minnesota 4, Vegas 2
Dallas 4, Chicago 3, OT
Toronto 6, Edmonton 4
Calgary 3, Arizona 0
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Rangers 5, Carolina 1
Columbus 4, Anaheim 2
Pittsburgh 4, Buffalo 0
Ottawa 6, N.Y. Islanders 5
San Jose 2, Florida 1
Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Los Angeles at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
San Jose at Washington, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Calgary, 9 p.m.