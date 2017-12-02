Kings extend Bulls' skid to 8 games with 107-106 win

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach Randolph had 25 points and 13 rebounds, Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 19 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the Bulls 107-106 on Friday night, extending Chicago's losing streak to eight games.

Randolph was 12 for 19 from the field. Garrett Temple had 13 points and Willie Cauley-Stein added 10 points for the Kings.

Jerian Grant had 17 points, while rookie Lauri Markkanen, Robin Lopez and Paul Zipser scored 14 points apiece for Chicago, which dropped to an NBA-worst 3-18.

It was the second straight night the Bulls lost by a point, although Friday's game ended with a meaningless 3-pointer at the buzzer. Chicago's last win was a 123-120 decision against Charlotte on Nov. 17.

Chicago kept it close throughout the fourth quarter. Randolph what turned out to be the key basket, giving Sacramento a 103-99 lead with 51.5 seconds left.

TIP-INS

Kings: Rookie F Justin Jackson and second-year players C Georgios Papagiannis and G Malachi Richardson were assigned to the Reno Bighorns of the G League. "It's a developmental tool for them to be able to play," coach Dave Joerger said.

Bulls: F Bobby Portis (right arm) was scratched just before game time. ... F Nikola Mirotic — sidelined with a facial fracture following a preseason fight with Portis — practiced with the Windy City Bulls of the G League for a second straight day on Friday and could be activated on Monday. "A lot will depend on how he feels (on Saturday)," coach Fred Hoiberg said. "He'll come in and get some shooting (on Saturday) and, hopefully, we give him a good workout on Sunday, and we'll take it from there." ... G Zach LaVine (knee surgery) also practiced with Windy City on Friday. His return date remains uncertain.

UP NEXT

Kings: Visit Milwaukee on Saturday night.

Bulls: Host Cleveland on Monday night.

___

