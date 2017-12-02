Anderson scores late in 3rd to lift Jackets over Ducks 4-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Josh Anderson scored late in the third period to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Friday night.

Anderson got his team-high 10th goal with just under five minutes left to make it 3-2. He fired the puck in off the left shoulder of goalie John Gibson. Anderson also had two assists.

Joonas Korpisalo had 25 saves, Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, and Brandon Dubinsky had a goal and an assist for the Metropolitan Division-leading Blue Jackets, who have won eight of nine. Nick Foligno added an empty net-goal with 29 seconds left.

Cam Fowler and Kevin Roy scored, and Gibson had 27 saves for the Ducks, who have dropped five of six.

PENGUINS 4, SABRES 0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tristan Jarry made 34 saves for his first career shutout, Sidney Crosby extended his point streak to five games and Pittsburgh beat Buffalo for its third straight victory.

Crosby had a goal and an assist, and Tom Kuhnhackl, Jake Guentzel and Patric Hornqvist also scored in the first game of a home-and-home set.

Pittsburgh is 3-0-2 in games Jarry has started this season. No. 1 goaltender Matt Murray is week-to-week with a lower-body injury from Pittsburgh's overtime win over Philadelphia on Monday night.

The Sabres have lost 10 of 11 and gone scoreless in three straight for the first time in franchise history. Robin Lehner stopped 21 shots.

SENATORS 6, ISLANDERS 5

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Dzingel's second goal of the game snapped a tie early in third period and Ottawa ended a seven-game losing streak with a wild win over New York.

Zack Smith, Bobby Ryan, Thomas Chabot and Mike Hoffman also scored for the Senators, who were 0-6-1 since sweeping Colorado in two games in Stockholm on Nov. 10-11. Craig Anderson allowed five goals on 18 shots before he was pulled midway through the second period. Mike Condon came on and stopped all 19 shots he faced, including Jordan Eberle's point-blank attempt in the closing seconds.

Anders Lee had two goals, and Anthony Beauvillier, Andrew Ladd and Jason Chimera also scored for New York, which lost at home in regulation for the first time this season (8-1-2). Thomas Greiss started and was also pulled after giving up five goals on 20 shots. Jaroslav Halak replaced him and finished with 14 saves.

SHARKS 2, PANTHERS 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Chris Tierney scored in the third period to lift San Jose over Florida.

Joe Pavelski scored his 300th goal, and Aaron Dell made 39 saves for the Sharks in his second consecutive start. San Jose won its third straight game.

Colton Sceviour scored for the Panthers. Roberto Luongo stopped 30 shots.

RANGERS 5, HURRICANES 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Grabner scored three goals, including two late empty-netters, to lead New York over Carolina.

David Desharnais and Paul Carey also scored to help the Rangers win for the ninth time in their last 10 at home and improve to 11-3-0 in their last 14 overall. Henrik Lundqvist made 32 saves.

Justin Williams scored 56 seconds into the game to give Carolina the early lead with his 700th career point. Scott Darling finished with 21 saves.