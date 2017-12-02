DeMar DeRozan scores 26 points, Raptors top Pacers 120-115

TORONTO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points, Jakob Poeltl made all eight of his field goal attempts and had a career-high 18 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Indiana Pacers 120-115 on Friday night for their sixth straight home victory.

Serge Ibaka added 15 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 13 and Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet each had 11 for the Raptors. They are 8-1 at home.

Toronto is 13-0 this season when leading after three quarters. The Raptors led 94-89 heading to the fourth.

Victor Oladipo scored a season-high 36 points for Indiana, and Myles Turner had 17, and Darren Collison 16. The Pacers lost their second straight road game after winning the previous four away from home. They have lost eight consecutive regular-season visits to Toronto.

Indiana trailed by five, 103-98, after Oladipo made three free throws with 8:31 left. Norman Powell answered with a one-handed dunk, sparking an 8-0 run by the Raptors that gave Toronto a 111-98 lead with 6:48 remaining.

The Pacers rallied, and a layup by Collison made it 116-11 with 1:45 left. Indiana missed its next three shot attempt, allowing DeRozan to seal the victory at the free throw line.

Turner started for the Pacers despite a sore right knee suffered in a collision with a Wednesday night in a loss at Houston.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Indiana committed just one personal foul in the opening quarter, when Bogdanovic fouled DeRozan after 24 seconds. ... The Pacers shot 8 for 8 at the free throw line in the first. ... Former Raptors G Cory Joseph got a warm ovation in his first game back in Toronto. Joseph grew up in suburban Toronto.

Raptors: C Lucas Nogueira was inactive after being diagnosed with a torn right calf earlier Friday. Nogueria left in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's win over Charlotte. ... Toronto's first five field goals each came from from a different member of the starting lineup. ... The Raptors have outscored their opponents in the second quarter of 12 consecutive games.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Host New York on Monday night. After losing seven straight meetings, New York has won four of five against the Pacers.

Raptors: Host Phoenix on Tuesday night. Toronto has lost its past two home meetings with the Suns.

