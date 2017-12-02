|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|19
|4
|.826
|—
|Toronto
|14
|7
|.667
|4
|Philadelphia
|12
|9
|.571
|6
|New York
|11
|10
|.524
|7
|Brooklyn
|8
|13
|.381
|10
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|12
|10
|.545
|—
|Miami
|10
|11
|.476
|1½
|Charlotte
|8
|12
|.400
|3
|Orlando
|9
|14
|.391
|3½
|Atlanta
|4
|17
|.190
|7½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|15
|7
|.682
|—
|Detroit
|14
|7
|.667
|½
|Milwaukee
|11
|9
|.550
|3
|Indiana
|12
|11
|.522
|3½
|Chicago
|3
|17
|.150
|11
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|17
|4
|.810
|—
|San Antonio
|14
|7
|.667
|3
|New Orleans
|11
|10
|.524
|6
|Memphis
|7
|13
|.350
|9½
|Dallas
|5
|17
|.227
|12½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Portland
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Denver
|12
|9
|.571
|½
|Utah
|11
|11
|.500
|2
|Oklahoma City
|8
|12
|.400
|4
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|8
|12
|.400
|7½
|L.A. Lakers
|8
|13
|.381
|8
|Phoenix
|8
|15
|.348
|9
|Sacramento
|6
|15
|.286
|10
___
|Thursday's Games
Boston 108, Philadelphia 97
Cleveland 121, Atlanta 114
Denver 111, Chicago 110
Milwaukee 103, Portland 91
Utah 126, L.A. Clippers 107
|Friday's Games
Golden State 133, Orlando 112
Washington 109, Detroit 91
Toronto 120, Indiana 115
Charlotte at Miami, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Phoenix at Boston, 1 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Orlando at New York, 3:30 p.m.
Golden State at Miami, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Golden State at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Denver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Detroit at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Utah, 9 p.m.