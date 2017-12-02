  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2017/12/02 11:14
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Primera A
Tuesday's Match

Temperley 1, San Martin 0

Thursday's Match

San Lorenzo 2, Atletico Tucuman 0

Friday's Matches

Santa Fe 1, Belgrano 1

Defensa y Justicia 3, Godoy Cruz 2

Saturday's Matches

Huracan 1, Patronato Parana 1

Argentinos Jrs vs. Temperley

Olimpo vs. CA Chacarita Juniors

Independiente vs. Rosario Central

Sunday's Matches

Newell's vs. Racing Club

Tigre vs. San Lorenzo

Talleres vs. Estudiantes

Boca Juniors vs. Arsenal

Monday's Matches

Gimnasia vs. River Plate

Lanus vs. Velez Sarsfield

Atletico Tucuman vs. Colon