Tierney scores in 3rd to help Sharks beat Panthers 2-1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Chris Tierney scored in the third period to lift the San Jose Sharks over the Florida Panthers 2-1 on Friday night.

Joe Pavelski scored his 300th goal, and Aaron Dell made 39 saves for the Sharks in his second consecutive start. San Jose won its third straight game.

Colton Sceviour scored for the Panthers. Roberto Luongo stopped 30 shots.

Tierney gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead with 12:45 left. Tierney backhanded a rebound from the side of the net and the puck bounced off Luongo's pads and trickled across the goal line.

The Sharks tied it on the goal by Pavelski. A loose puck bounced from behind the net, and Pavelski swept it in from in front at 11:20 of the second period. Pavelski is the 19th American-born player to reach 300 goals.

The Panthers requested a coach's challenge on Pavelski's goal for goalie interference, but the call stood.

The Panthers took a 1-0 on Sceviour's goal. Sceviour poked in a loose puck with 1:49 left in the first period.

Notes: Sharks forward Joonas Donskoi missed the game with a lower body injury and is day-to-day. ... Panthers forward Radim Vrbata returned after missing five games after he was hit in the face with a puck on Nov. 18 against the Los Angeles Kings.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Visits Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night.

Panthers: Visits the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.

___

More AP hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey