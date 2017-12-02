Thompson has 27 points, Warriors beat Magic 133-112

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 27 points, Kevin Durant had 25 and Steph Curry 23 to help the Golden State Warriors rout the Orlando Magic 133-112 on Friday night.

Durant was ejected for arguing with 4:52 left. Jordan Bell added 16 points, Draymond Green 12 and Omri Casspi 11 for Golden State, which expanded a 13-point lead after Durant left.

Aaron Gordon led Orlando with 29 points, Evan Fournier had 22, and Jonathon Simmons 18. The Magic have lost 10 of their last 11 and were playing catchup all night against the defending NBA champion Warriors.

Golden State led wire-to-wire, taking advantage of crisp passing and aggressive shooting by its stars to build an early lead and successfully hold off any Magic rallies. The Warriors had 46 assists, the highest number by an NBA team this season. Thompson was 11 of 14 from the field, and Durant 10 of 14.

RAPTORS 120, PACERS 115

TORONTO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points, Jakob Poeltl made all eight of his field goal attempts and had a career-high 18 points and Toronto beat Indiana for its sixth straight home victory.

Serge Ibaka added 15 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 13 and Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet each had 11 for the Raptors. They are 8-1 at home.

Victor Oladipo scored a season-high 36 points for Indiana, and Myles Turner had 17, and Darren Collison 16. The Pacers lost their second straight road game after winning the previous four away from home. They have lost eight consecutive regular-season visits to Toronto.

WIZARDS 109, PISTONS 91

WASHINGTON (AP) — Markieff Morris scored 23 points, Tomas Satoransky added a career-high 17 off the bench, and Washington beat Detroit for its first home victory in nearly three weeks.

Otto Porter Jr. also had 17 points for Washington. The Wizards are 2-2 without All-Star point guard John Wall since he received injections in his swollen left knee.

Andre Drummond had 14 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists for Detroit. The Pistons had won three straight.

___

